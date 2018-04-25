Samsung's 970 Pro and 970 Evo SSDs are insanely fast

The Samsung 970 Evo and Pro even look like pieces of silicon

SAMSUNG HAS announced some blazing fast additions to its solid-state disc drive range.

THe Samsung 970 Pro and 970 Evo drives are built for sheer speed. They're both M.2 2280 (the form factor we used to create a cheap 1TB thumb drive a while ago) with PCIe Generation 3 x4 lane. There's 3D NAND with 64-layers and a new controller from Phoenix.

The results are frankly bonkers - the 970 Pro can offer 3500MB/s of read (sequential) and 2700MB/s write (slightly less for the Evo - 3500MB/s and 2500MB/s).

The controller and V-NAND combined have, Samsung says, meant a 30 per cent boost over the previous models which were already a cut above most of their competition.

"Samsung has led the NVMe SSD industry since its inception, and the company continues to define the latest standards of consumer storage with unprecedented performance of the 970 PRO and EVO SSDs," said Un-Soo Kim, senior vice president of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics.

"The 970 series sets a new bar in all aspects for the NVMe SSD market with groundbreaking performance, superior reliability and best-in-class capacity."

A 78GB buffer (known as Samsung Intelligent TurboWrite) speeds up the writing process which is often what lets prosumer level products down.

Samsung will guarantee the drives for 1200 terabytes written (TBW) or five years, whichever is the longer, and for internal drives, that probably means the lifetime of the host device.

US release is 7 May, and prices start at $329 (£236*) for the 512GB Pro and $629 (£451) for the 1TB. Evo is available in a wider range of capacities - 250GB costs $119 (£85), 500GB is $299 £214), 1TB is $449 (£321) and 2TB is $849 (£608).

If the just between 1TB and 2TB seems a lot - do the maths - it's actually less than double for double the capacity. In fact, 2TB works out slightly cheaper per GB at 43c (31p) against 45c (32p) for the 1TB. The slightly faster Pro doesn't offer 2TB, but the 1TB version is 63c (45p)- which is an awful lot for relatively little speed boost.

Samsung also recently launched a much larger SSD - a 3.5-inch version that crammed in a mighty 30TB.

*UK prices weren't provided, but we've given you conversions from the dollar price and we're chasing the RRPs now. µ