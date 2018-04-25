Opera Touch will give Android users an extra hand while they surf

SCANDI-BROWSER COMPANY Opera has announced Opera Touch, a new version of the app for Android users (and soon iOS users) designed specifically for use with one hand.

Whether walking down the street or looking at the internet, there are lots of reasons why you might want to look at the internet with a free hand.

When you first launch Opera Touch, the URL input box is right there waiting for instructions. At the bottom of the page, a new soft-button will give you access to other tabs, or open a new one.

Syncing across versions of Opera is now even easier, with the pushing of pages through a service called "Flow", which creates a separate history list of sites that you've manually manipulated.

There is also a "continue from computer?" pop up for new pages.

Here's the problem though. You're not using Opera. You're probably using Chrome. When we were discussing it (only on Tuesday) we concluded that until Opera can accept cross-platform using a Google account, then it is going to struggle for mass adoption - which is a shame because there's a lot to love about this particular Chromium iteration.

Don't worry, though. If you prefer Opera or Opera Mini or even Opera Neon (and if you haven't tried it, for goodness sakes, do, it may not be perfect, but it'll totally change your perception of browsers) this is an "as well" rather than an "instead" and normal service continues.

The importance of the one-handed gesture cannot be underestimated (that is most definitely what she said) with more and more OEMs and third-party keyboard apps making sure there's an option to be less fingers and thumb.

Voice control isn't for everyone in every situation and until it is, this is just another way to make internet access that bit more universal. µ