Amazon unveils in-car delivery service as the ultimate car boot sale

AMAZON HAS ANNOUNCED that its 'Amazon Key' service will now deliver shizzle to the boot (it's English for trunk) of your automobizzle.

In a tie-up with GM (Vauxhall) and Volvo, the service launched in 37 US cities on Tuesday.

Rather than use any new gadgets, this time, it's about giving temporary permissions to the Amazon driver via the in-car computer system. The in-house version of the service requires a fancy new smart lock for your home.

The Verge reports that the service has been testing on the down-low in California and Washington State for the past few months, and includes some brilliant use cases that you probably hadn't thought of.

Want something delivered in secret? Send it to the car!

Want to stop your dog from barking at the doorbell? Send it to the car!

Want some stuff for the car? Send it to… you get the idea.

You could even order holiday supplies and have them ready for you when you load the car to leave - great for Glastonbury, we reckon.

The service is available to Prime subscribers with GM or Volvo cars newer than 2015 and with active OnStar or Volvo On Call accounts. It's also only available for stuff that doesn't require a signature and that weighs in under 50lb (22.68kg).

Next, you need to add your car to your Amazon Key account. It also needs to be parked within a radius or a registered Amazon delivery address not in the middle of nowhere within range of sniper fire.

The courier will have access to the GPS location, the licence plate, a photo of the car and your description - but Amazon doesn't have access to your login for your car service or access to the car's systems.

Instead, Amazon has its own service which APIs into the motor brand and can request access to a specific car, which is then checked for a permission token.

If the delivery fails, they'll take it to your house. If you realise you need to dash off in the car, you just cancel the permission.

However, as there have been concerns about the home service having flaws, it's worth remembering that a car is like a house you can drive to Mexico, so there's a trust element here.

This isn't a revenue stream for anyone, just a "value" which might drive additional sales but won't make any mullah in its own right.

There's no sign of a UK launch but we suspect that Brits aren't quite ready for it anyway, so no rush, Amazon. µ