iOS 11.3.1 arrives with fix for third-party iPhone 8 display borkage

APPLE HAS PUSHED OUT an update that fixes touchscreen borkage on iPhone 8 handsets that have undergone third-party screen replacements.

Earlier this month it was revealed that users who have had their iPhone 8's screen replaced by shops that aren't Apple Stores or authorised retailers have been experiencing difficulty using their phones since installing iOS 11.3.

This, according to reports, is due to the fact that replacing the iPhone 8's display also requires upgrading the chip that powers it, which means that if there's a mismatch between the screen and that chip, the latest iOS update will reject all touch input.

While Apple at the time refused to comment on the debacle, it on Tuesday pushed out iOS 11.3.1 to rectify the screen unresponsiveness.

"iOS 11.3.1 improves the security of your iPhone and iPad and addresses an issue where touch input was responsive on some iPhone 8 devices because they were serviced with non-genuine replacement displays," Apple said in its release notes.

However, it also went on to warn iPhone users not to use third-party repair shops.

"Non-genuine replacement displays may have compromised visual quality and may fail to work correctly," it added. Apple-certified screen repairs are performed by trusted experts who use genuine Apple parts."

According to a Motherboard report, it isn't just the iPhone 8 that's suffering borkage following third-party repairs. The iPhone X's ambient light sensor will also stop functioning if the screen is replaced by anyone but Apple, even if the screen is an official part.

It's reportedly the same story when it comes to the iPhone X's front-facing camera, as third-party repairs of the component will bork the handset's Face ID functionality.

Michael Oberdick, owner of Ohio based iPhone repair shop iOutlet, told the website: "The iPhone X front camera...is paired to the [logic board]. If it's transferred, the Face ID feature will not work.

"Apple will be the only person who can actually replace the front camera to allow Face ID to work."

Apple found itself in a similar situation with 2016's 'Error 53 debacle' that saw a number of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S handset borked beyond repair if they had a screen fitted by a non-Apple technician

Apple, which later released a half-baked fix the issue following threats of legal action, added fuel to the fire at the time by saying that the update was a deliberate measure put in place to protect users' security.

"This security measure is necessary to protect your device and prevent a fraudulent Touch ID sensor being used. If a customer encounters Error 53, we encourage them to contact Apple Support," an Apple spokesperson said. µ