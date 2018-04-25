Dell's Precision 5530 2-in-1 packs a Coffee Lake CPU with Vega graphics

DELL HAS TAKEN the covers off its Precision 5530, the most powerful 2-in1 workstation machine it has ever made.

While the company already has a pretty decent 2-in1 with a convertible take on the 2018 XPS 15, the new Dell Precision 5530 is a proper chips-to-the-wall business-focused powerhouse.

Sporting a 15.6in display, Dell claims the Precision 5530 is the smallest 2-in-1 with its screen size in the world, measuring in at 13.9x9.2x0.36-0.63in.

Yet while it's compact for a workstation, Dell is stuffing the 2-in-1 with some powerful eighth-gen Core i chips, backed up by Radeon Vega M graphics. A trio of processors are available: the Core i5-8305G, Core i7-8705G, and the Core i7-8706G.

Dell says these chips come with "Radeon Pro WX Vega M GL graphics", instead of the Radeon RX Vega M GPU options found in the XPS 15 2-in-1. AMD has made no mention of the Radeon Pro WX Vega M, but we suspect the 'Pro' moniker here comes from drivers or firmware on the GPU optimised for professional workloads rather than gaming.

On the screen front, the Dell Precision 5530 2-in-1 will come with a 4K touchscreen InfinityEdge display covering 100 per cent of the Adobe RGB colour gamut for accurate photo and video editing. And thanks to a 360-degree hinge, the screen can be folded back on itself and used to scribble and draw on with the Dell Premium Pen.

The machine will also have an option for a 1920x1080 touchscreen, as well as spec options for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and an NVMe SSD going up to 2TB.

Port selection is up to scratch as well, with the 2-in-1 sporting two Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C ports, DisplayPort, a headphone jack and a microSD card reader.

There's no pricing for the Precision 5530 2-in-1 and availability is merely slated for late August.

Those of you who couldn't give a rat's posterior about 2-in-1s but like Dell workstations will be pleased to know that the company is refreshing its whole Precision line up with Intel's latest Coffee Lake chips, going right up to the powerful Core i9 processor, as well as professional graphics running up to Nvidia's Quadro P2000. The non-convertible Precision 5530 comes with an improved contrast ratio and picture quality, as well as touch support and IGZO 4 display options.

Machines like the Precision 3530, 7730 and 7530 mobile workstations will also have access to Intel's Xeon processors as well as Nvidia Quadro P600 professional graphics.

The computer maker has also given its OptiPlex range of all-in-one PCs and desktops a nip and tuck with eighth-generation Coffee Lake processors available and new graphics options. The same can be said for the workhorse Latitude laptops, with the new Latitude 5491 and 5591 now smaller than older members of the family and have been given access to the latest processors and Nvidia GPUs.

Many of these machines will be available from Dell on 22 May, but some will be released later on in the summer.

While PC sales may be declining overall, Dell is one of a few companies enjoying increasing shipments of its machines. Clearly having strong consumer and business-orientated machines that are kept up to date seems to be working well for the company; we just wish it would do something a little more exciting than incremental upgrades and a 2-in1 machine. µ