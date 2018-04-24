UK gov demands TSB explains its 'IT meltdown'

UK GOV wants TSB to explain what the hell's going on with its "IT meltdown".

The bank suffered an IT outage on Sunday which saw customers get credited with hefty sums of cash, with others noting that the glitch meant they could even see into other people's accounts.

The IT palaver is ongoing and has prompted widespread reports that the bank's online services and mobile banking are unavailable.

"We're still seeing issues with access to our digital services. One of the steps we need to take to resolve this is to take our mobile app and online banking down for a few hours," TSB Twitter account said by tweeting a picture of a statement.

However, TSB's statement has done little to placate customers and has gained the ire of the Treasury Committee, which is demanding answers.

"The reports of unauthorised transactions, access to other customers' accounts, and failures of in-branch services have all the hallmarks of an IT meltdown," said chairperson Nicky Morgan MP, clearly not mincing her words.

"This is yet another addition to the litany of failures of banking IT systems. Potentially millions of customers could be affected by uncertainty and disruption.

"It simply isn't good enough to expose customers to IT failures, including delays in paying bills and an inability to access their own money."

And TSB will need to get their facts straight and be ready for a government probing, as Morgan looks to have her sights firmly on the bank's jugular and will bring the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to bear.

"Warm words and platitudes will not suffice. TSB customers deserve to know what has happened, when normal services will resume, and how they can expect to be compensated," she said. "I will be writing to the FCA in due course for their assessment."

We contacted TSB for its response to the rather scathing comments from Morgan, but the company has yet to respond.

However, TSB chief exec Paul Pester tweeted that no customers will be left out of pocket by the "service issues", though we doubt they'll be allowed to keep the extra money that was accidentally deposited into their accounts.

At the time of writing, TSB still seems to be blighted by IT issues, so it looks like the bank could have a nasty tech problem on its hands. And if the bank is forced to fork out compensation, the effects of the outage could be felt further down the line. µ