HTC's Vive Pro 2.0 Kit costs £1,299 and means business

The Vive Pro has businesses use in its sights to break the VR niche

HTC'S VIVE PRO virtual reality (VR) headset has been released in a kit form for companies wanting to use it for VR training and designing in virtual environments.

For £1,299, the Vive Pro 2.0 Kit bundles in the new Vive Pro headset, two second-generation base stations for movement tracking and two controllers.

On its own, the Vive Pro headset comes in at £799, so a bundle is probably the best option if you want to have a system you can get started with. Saying that, the new Pro 2.0 Kit is a good £300 more than the previous business-orientated kit HTC kicked out.

While there's a deluge of VR headsets around, from cheap smartphone powered goggles to expensive high-end head-mounted displays, VR still remains a pretty niche proposition, especially with expensive and space hungry kit like the Vive Pro.

But HTC is targeting the Vive Pro at businesses and professional use, in case you'd missed such an obvious clue in the 'Pro' prefix.

We've seen VR headsets targeted at business use before, and while you have the likes of McLaren flirting with them for virtual car design and showrooms, we've yet to hear businesses rushing out to snap up high-end headsets.

But it looks like HTC reckons the Vive Pro and the 2.0 Kit will change that, especially as many businesses can foot the cost of a fancy headset far more easily than the average consumer.

The company names the likes of Airbus, Volkswagen Group and the Raymond Corporation as firms already using the Vive headset for training and simulation tasks, so it could be on to something.

"Enterprise VR is transforming the way businesses operate and interact with their employees and customers. We are bringing the market a premium VR experience with a high-resolution display, integrated audio and the best components available today in a headset," said Daniel O'Brien, general manager at Vive.

"Vive Pro offers an immediate upgrade for businesses that want to utilise the most innovative technology to optimise their business and streamline their processes."

All that sound very nice in concept, but businesses are not always in the game of splurging money just for the sake of getting fancy tech.

So the HTC Vive Pro will need to show it can deliver a return on the investment, by say streamlining product design or reducing the costs of training staff thanks to using simulated environments and systems. If that happens then perhaps the Vive Pro can break out of a niche.

For the time being, we reckon it'll find its way into the hands of specialist companies, notably engineering firms and VR developers with a bit of spare cash in the bank. µ