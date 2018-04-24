Facebook 'delays smart speaker launch' in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook's first smart speakers are unlikely to arrive until October

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook has reportedly delayed the launch of its debut smart speakers following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Facebook had reportedly planned to unveil two smart speakers in May, but according to DigiTimes, which cites sources in the "upstream supply chain," the company has decided to delay the launch.

While mass production of the smart speaker will kick off in June as originally planned, the launch date has reportedly been pushed back to October, with Facebook no doubt hoping that we'll all have forgotten about the privacy scandal that saw Cambridge Analytica slurp-up data on 87 million Facebook users, if not more.

Digitimes notes that the order volume for 2018 has been slashed by 20 per cent, but 2019 orders remain unchanged.

If for some reason you're keen to find out more about Facebook's microphone-equipped living room device, the report notes that the two speakers - codenamed Fiona and Aloha - will both feature 15in screens supplied by LG, and likely will offer up functionality similar to Amazon's Echo Show.

The Aloha speaker, which will reportedly arrive as the Facebook Portal, will use facial recognition to identify users via a wide-angle lens as well as employing voice commands, according to earlier rumours.

However, it remains to be seen whether this will remain the plan given the recent privacy-related backlash against the social network.

These same early rumours claim the so-called Portal will feature a $500 (around £360) price-tag, making it almost double the price of Amazon's screen-equipped smart speaker.

Seperately, Digitimes notes that Apple's HomePod is suffering from poor sales, with the company slashing its monthly orders from 500,000 to just 200,000. This follows a report from Bloomberg last month which claimed that some Apple stores said to be selling "fewer than 10 HomePods a day. µ