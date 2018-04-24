Microsoft's Windows 10 April Update might be released today

MICROSOFT COULD release the long-awaited Spring Update to Windows 10 as soon as today if some pundits are to be believed.

The update, which looks set to be called just ‘April Update', has been delayed thanks to a bug that was causing Blue Screen of Death errors in an Insider build.

If the rumours are indeed true, this will come as a great relief to all who can't fail to have noticed that we're rapidly running out of April.

Heard whispers it could launch on Tuesday but don't quote me on that https://t.co/RzT3QKuwDY — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) April 21, 2018

A cumulative update (KB4093105) for the previous Fall Creators' Update (1709) was pushed through this morning and we'd bet it probably readies the ground for the big update.

Amongst the interesting things that have been uncovered already that we're not officially privy to is something called Windows Lean, which appears to be a heavily slipstreamed version of the operating system, ideal for 2-on-1s and (excuse the archaism) netbooks.

Also spotted have been a bunch of APIs that seem to suggest the long-fabled Surface Phone is closer than we thought and that integration is already underway.

There's some speculation that this will be the last update to Windows in its current form, with changes to the way it is compiled and released incoming. This suggests a more modular approach, similar to Google's Project Treble, which would significantly speed up installation times when the vast majority of code remains unchanged.

Details of that are likely at Microsoft's Build developer conference in the next few weeks.

If we do see the April Update today, it's more than likely that we won't. The bi-annual update cycle has now settled down into a rollout that lasts a few weeks, starting with the most recent, easy to serve machines and spilling down into older chipsets as it solves the inevitable driver issues with them.

We'll be watching this space when the US wakes up for confirmation one way or the other. µ