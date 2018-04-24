AI helps YouTube purge more than 8 million video nasties

ROBOTS ARE ON THE HUNT for grot or violence-filled videos posted to YouTube, as the site has been using artificial intelligence (AI) to purge offending content from its platform.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, YouTube said it took down more than eight million unpleasant and inappropriate videos from the site, with some 6.7 million of them flagged by its AI content bouncer.

YouTube appeared to be quite chuffed about this, as it noted that 76 per cent of those videos were scraped off the site before they gained even a single view.

"Machines are allowing us to flag content for review at scale, helping us remove millions of violative videos before they are ever viewed. And our investment in machine learning to help speed up removals is paying off across high-risk, low-volume areas (like violent extremism) and in high-volume areas (like spam)," said the YouTube team.

That all sounds like a positive mark in AI's copybook. But you might be thinking that if the smart machines are so effective, have they put human moderators out of work?

Well apparently not, as YouTube noted that it has hired more people to review YouTube videos, with the AI acting as a helping hand.

"Deploying machine learning actually means more people reviewing content, not fewer. Our systems rely on human review to assess whether content violates our policies," explained the YouTube team. "Last year we committed to bringing the total number of people working to address violative content to 10,000 across Google by the end of 2018."

"We've also hired full-time specialists with expertise in violent extremism, counterterrorism, and human rights, and we've expanded regional expert teams."

So while we doubt the AI sceptics will be placated, it looks like there are plenty of positive, human-friendly uses for clever computers and smart machines.

It's also promising to see YouTube better policing its platform to the benefit of its users, rather than just seemingly leave abusive stuff online; Twitter could take some notes here. µ