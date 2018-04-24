Microsoft kills off Skype for Business, Teams and Yammer apps for Windows Phone

MICROSOFT HAS HAMMERED another nail into Windows Phone's coffin with the announcement that apps for Skype for Business, Team and Yammer will be discontinued next month.

We already knew that Microsoft had all but given up on Windows Phone, with Windows Phone 8.1 losing mainstream support in July last year and Joe Belfiore confirming in October that the company has put the platform in "service mode" - so bug fixes and security patches would continue, but no more development.

Now the company quietly has quietly confirmed that the Windows Phone apps for Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and Yammer will be retired on 20 May.

"Starting on that date, these apps will no longer be available for download from Microsoft Store, and Microsoft will no longer support them," the company said.

"While Microsoft continues to support Windows 10 Mobile, we are not focused on building new features for the system. We will continue to invest in the Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and Yammer mobile apps for iOS and Android, and also in desktop apps for Windows and Mac."

Users of Skype for Business and Yammer might be in luck as Microsoft notes that the Windows Phone apps "may continue to work, but we can't provide any guarantees." However, the company noted that "These apps will no longer receive updates or support."

Microsoft Teams, on the other hand, "will no longer work, and users will receive an error message when they try to connect."

This announcement isn't just bad users for the remaining few clinging onto Windows Phone but it's also bad news for Wileyfox, which - after being given a lifeline by STK - on Monday announced that it was making its Windows 10 Mobile 'Pro' handset available once more.

The handset, which is being aimed squarely at B2B users, is available to buy from the Wileyfox website for £199. If you don't mind, er, having no apps. µ