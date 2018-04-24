EU antitrust watchdog plans 'in-depth' probe of Apple's Shazam takeover

The EC is going to probe Apple's $400m takeover of Shazam

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION (EC) has announced plans to probe Apple's acquisition of Shazam over competition concerns.

Apple announced in December that it planned to acquire the London-based music recognition outfit for $400m, saying at the time that the service would be a "natural fit" with Apple Music and would help users discover new songs.

The EC isn't quite as convinced, and on Monday announced that it's opening an "in-depth investigation" into the planned takeover because it's "concerned that the merger could reduce choice for users of music streaming services".

This comes after multiple countries in February requested that the EC assess the acquisition to determine whether it's allowed under an EU merger law.

In particular, the antitrust watchdog is worried that, if the acquisition was to go ahead, "Apple would obtain access to commercially sensitive data about customers of its competitors for the provision of music streaming services in the EEA. Access to such data could allow Apple to directly target its competitors' customers and encourage them to switch to Apple Music."

The EC said it will also investigate whether "Apple Music's competitors would be harmed if Apple, after the transaction, were to discontinue referrals from the Shazam app to them."

At present, for example, Spotify users can have songs identified on Shazam automatically added to a playlist in the streaming app.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said: "The way people listen to music has changed significantly in recent years, with more and more Europeans using music streaming services.

Related: Shazam defends always-on Apple Mac mic complaint

"Our investigation aims to ensure that music fans will continue to enjoy attractive music streaming offers and won't face less choice as a result of this proposed merger."

The Commission now has until 4 September to take a decision on the deal. µ