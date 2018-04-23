Martin Lewis is suing Facebook over defamatory Bitcoin ads

MARTIN LEWIS, the journalist behind 'MoneySavingExpert', is suing Facebook for defamation after it failed to tackle dodgy adverts that used his face and website to hawk dubious financial products.

Lewis launched his campaign on Monday after warnings his followers that he had nothing to do with the adverts, which appear to indicate his endorsement. Lewis claims that Facebook has failed to remove or prevent the adverts from appearing on its site.

Lewis claims that the false adverts are not only damaging to his reputation but have also persuaded victims to invest their money into scams.

He said that he would donate any damages awarded to anti-fraud and fake news charities.

The adverts used titles such as "Bitcoin code" and "Cloud trader" to encourage people to plough their savings into a range of "get rich schemes".

Despite the fact that the Advertising Standards Authority has attempted to ban misleading Facebook advertisements, he said consumers are still being affected by scams on the social network.

"Criminal scammers from outside the EU are not really interested in the ASA [Advertising Standards Authority]. These adverts are in a lacuna of regulation. No newspaper would have run these adverts, and certainly not over 50 times," said Lewis.

One woman claimed to have been conned out of $100,000 after investing in one of these schemes, according to Lewis. However, he added, she has since been able to get her money back.

Lewis said: "I get about five messages a day from people saying, ‘I've just seen your Bitcoin ad and wanted to check it'. If that is the number who get through to me, how many more must be just taken in?"

Although he has repeatedly contacted Facebook to complain, Lewis claims that the company has failed to take action and that he has faced reputational damage as a consequence.

"It is consistent, it is repeated. Other [online advertising] companies, such as Outbrain, who have run these adverts have taken them down.

"What is particularly pernicious about Facebook is that it says the onus is on me, so I have spent time and effort and stress repeatedly to have them taken down," he explained.

The campaigner said the company is "facilitating scams on a constant basis in a morally repugnant way". He added: If Mark Zuckerburg wants to be the champion of moral causes, then he needs to stop his company from doing this."

A spokesperson for Facebook said: "We do not allow adverts which are misleading or false on Facebook and have explained to Martin Lewis that he should report any adverts that infringe his rights and they will be removed.

"We are in direct contact with his team, offering to help and promptly investigating their requests, and only last week confirmed that several adverts and accounts that violated our advertising policies had been taken down." µ