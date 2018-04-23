Eugene Kaspersky slams Twitter's allegedly unfounded ban of Kaspersky Labs ads

EUGENE KASPERSKY HAS HIT BACK at the banning of his cybersecurity firm's advertising on Twitter, asking the social media sites' boss Jack Dorsey to explain the ban.

But first some context. Banning Kaspersky Labs is currently in fashion; the security firm's products have been blocked from use in the US government due to concerns over links to Russia, and in January, Twitter quietly decided to ban Kaspersky's ads on its platform citing concerns about the company being in cahoots with the Russian government.

Kaspersky is still free to operate a Twitter account, it just can't use the left-right debate propagating platform for plugging its products.

Eugene Kaspersky didn't look at Twitter's tactics kindly. Kaspersky's director Svetlana Ivanovathen penned a letter to Sinead McSweeney, the social network's vice president of public policy and communication, asking to know why the cybersecurity firm had been denied access to Twitter advertising.

No matter how this situation develops, we won't be doing any more advertising on Twitter this year.



The whole of the planned Twitter advertising budget for 2018 will instead be donated to the @EFF. They do a lot to fight censorship online. — Eugene Kaspersky (@e_kaspersky) 20 April 2018

However, the company apparently did not get a proper response, so in an open blog post, Kaspersky posted that he wants more clarification and questions to be answered about the ban.

Quoting Game of Thrones, he directed the post at Twitter head honcho Jack Dorsey and the company's top-brass, noting that while he agreed with the need to defend against misinformation, Kaspersky wasn't spreading it or obviously violating any advertising rules.

"One thing I can say for sure is this: we haven't violated any written - or unwritten - rules, and our business model is quite simply the same template business model that's used throughout the whole cybersecurity industry," he wrote.

"We provide users with products and services, and they pay us for them. What specific (or even non-specific) rules, standards and/or business practices we violated are not stated in the letter. In my view, the ban itself contradicts Twitter's declared-as-adopted principle of freedom of expression."

However, Kaspersky is willing to let things slide if Twitter fesses up to the situation being a mistake: "Twitter, if this is a matter of a decision being made in error, please openly admit this; people'd forgive you - everyone makes mistakes! I think that would be the only civilized way to quash any doubts about potential political censorship on Twitter."

Kaspersky alluded that Twitter should not listen to the accusations of the US government that Kaspersky is in league with the Kremlin; this is something Kaspersky has denied multiple times and even offered up its source code for inspection.

The cybersecurity figurehead also pointed out that Twitter's ban on Kaspersky Labs ads also plays into the hands of cybercriminals as it prevents Kaspersky from promoting ways for people to protect themselves.

Kaspersky also hammered home the dangers of internet censorship, so much so that he said his company will no longer spend money on Twitter advertising and will dedicate the rest of its ad budget to digital civil liberties group the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

We contacted Twitter for more clarity on the situation but the company responded with the same style of statement Kaspersky received.

"Kaspersky Lab operates using a business model that inherently conflicts with acceptable Twitter Ads business practice", a spokesperson said, but didn't add any clarity to how it was violating those policies.

Twitter's spokesperson directed us to a public notice by the US Department of Homeland Security that it's concerned about ties between Kaspersky officials and the Russian government.

So it would seem that the ban was in part motivated by Kaspersky's alleged links to Russia. But that makes the whole situation somewhat ironic, given Twitter has been a platform for Russian bots and trolls for some time. This is something Twitter has failed to tackle, so it's arguably more of a tool to Russian propaganda and misinformation strategy than Kaspersky.

The whole situation looks to be pretty iffy and would suggest that Twitter could be under some US government pressure to hamper Kaspersky's advertising.

So far, there has been no information that inherently links Kaspersky Labs to the Kremlin, with Kaspersky being keen to distance himself and his company from the influence of President Putin and Russia. Nevertheless, the company keeps coming under fire from US organisations, almost as if it was being used as a scapegoat.

In this case, perhaps Twitter would be better purging Nazis, nutters and other witless air-wasters from its platform rather than targeting a seemingly innocent cybersecurity firm. µ