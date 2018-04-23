Apple will offer free fixes for 13in MacBook Pros with dodgy batteries

APPLE IS REPLACING the batteries of some non-Touch Bar equipped MacBook Pros after admitting that a "limited number" of the machines suffer from battery expansion borkage.

As per usual when admitting fault, Apple will carry out the battery replacements for free, providing the 13in MacBook Pro models in question fit the legibility of the battery replacement program.

"Apple has determined that, in a limited number of 13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) units, a component may fail causing the built-in battery to expand. This is not a safety issue and Apple will replace eligible batteries, free of charge. Affected units were manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017 and eligibility is determined by the product serial number," said Apple.

Lithium-ion battery expansion can crop up with smartphones and other devices, with ageing battery packs puffing up and breaking out of the chassis. Packing high-density energy into a pressurised battery pack to keep things slim and compact is the crux of such swelling.

The discharging and charging of Lithium-ion batteries over time can degrade the electrolytes in the battery's cells. This leads to gasses building up with nowhere to go, so they push against the pack's casing causing it to expand and warp. The same can happen in battery packs that are overcharged or overheat.

Rather than looking like someone that may have put of a few pounds post-Christmas, battery pack expansion is normally quite damaging and can render a device pretty much useless.

If you've just shelled out more than a grand for Apple-branded tech, which supposedly "just works", you may be pretty peeved to hear that such a problem is present in the first place, even though it would seem not many MacBook Pros are affected.

Given the 13in MacBook Pros came out late 2016, one would not expect battery problems quite this soon. So it would appear that some MacBook Pros have faulty battery packs, with something likely gone awry with one of Apple's suppliers.

This doesn't look like its going to be as big a deal as Samsung's massive recall of its exploding Galaxy Note 7, but the situation is still probably a little embarrassing for Apple. µ