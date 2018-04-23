Microsoft's Spring Windows 10 update is called 'April Update', probably

MICROSOFT HAS semi-confirmed that the delayed Spring update to Windows 10 will be known as the 'Windows 10 April Update'.

The bi-annual release, which was originally slated for release on 10 April but was delayed following a significant bug that was causing BSOD errors, is still not officially timetabled. However, if that really is its name, then it has a week to release it to avoid it being more factually inaccurate than an interview with the company's marketing department.

Windows Latest reports a new RTM release of what was originally called Redstone 4 and more recently the Spring Creator Update, uses the new extra-bland moniker on the landing page for its Edge browser which launches automatically, because of course it does - that'll probably be half its traffic for the month.

Features include Timeline, allowing you to seamlessly switch machines, a new version of the Game Bar, enhancements for Cortana and a bunch of other design related changes.

It will also be up and running much quicker than previous builds as it will be far more capable of updating whilst still online for longer - it's estimated that the update will take 30 minutes instead of the old 80-100.

As ever, there's no rush for confirmation on Microsoft's side and we'd expect that the download will probably just start, alongside a self-serving blog post about how many people use Windows every day and that this is the best version ever. You know the drill by now.

Microsoft has already explained what was wrong with the original update build (it was broken - specific, huh?) and a new version has already been released for Insiders.

Unconfirmed rumours of another 'showstopper' bug are swirling too, but there's no confirmation of that, and given that the naming convention has put them on a time limit, then we can't imagine its a serious one if at all. µ