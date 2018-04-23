AMD's low-power Ryzen 3 2200GE and Ryzen 5 2400GE chips come with Vega graphics

AMD HAS LAUNCHED low-powered Ryzen 3 2200GE and Ryzen 5 2400GE chips that come equipped with the firm's Vega graphics accelerators.

The AMD Ryzen 3 2200GE and Ryzen 5 2400GE follow in the footsteps of the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G - because that's not going to be confusing for anyone - which pack in the same number of cores and threads, but come with a thermal design power (TDP) of a mere 35W.

This means the chips have lower clockspeeds than their more power-hungry predecessors, but other than that, the CPU and GPU mash-ups are pretty much the same as their predecessors.

You might be scratching your head and wondering what's the point of the chips, given the differences are minimal. Well, the new 'GE' chips have nearly half the TDP of their 65W predecessors, which gives PC makers the scope to add chips into their machines that are less likely to suck up power or drain batteries as quickly as the faster chips.

While AMD is presenting the GE chips in desktop form, we can expect them to crop up in laptops, as, to state the bloody obvious, energy efficiency in laptops leads to longer battery life.

We can also expect to see the chips pop up in small form factor PCs, offering users general day-to-day work performance with little graphical boost for the odd task that needs it or a bit of lunchtime gaming.

But make no mistake, these chips are not powerhouses in terms of processing grunt or graphical punch; that mixture on a chipset can be found with the unexpected, hell-freezes-over partnership between AMD and Intel to put the former's graphics tech with the latter's Core i processors.

AMD has kept quiet about pricing or exact release dates of the GE chips, but we can expect them to pop up on PC parts stores before too long and be priced at somewhere on the £100 mark. µ