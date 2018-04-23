AMD plans Ryzen 7 2800X CPU to take on Intel's 8-core Coffee Lake chips

CHIPMAKER AMD might be planning to augment its Ryzen 2 CPUs with the Ryzen 7 2800X in order to take on Intel's incoming 8-core Coffee Lake chips.

That's according to hints from Jim Anderson, senior vice president at AMD, which indicate that the company has held off on releasing the more powerful part in order to wait and see what Intel does first.

In comments on Friday, Anderson suggested that the performance boosts provided by the current range of second-generation Ryzen CPUs, which only became available last week, more than covered the market.

According to early reviews, the second-generation AMD Ryzen CPUs surpass rival Intel microprocessors in terms of multi-threaded workloads, while the deficit in single-threaded workloads has been much reduced. Furthermore, while Intel retains an edge in terms of gaming benchmarks, the difference "is slim and gets even smaller as you climb the resolution ladder", according to TechPowerUp.

The Ryzen 7 2700X released last week, meanwhile, outguns the benchmark Intel Core i7-8700K in multi-threaded work. Hence, it has been speculated that AMD is holding it back to see how Intel responds to the challenge posed by the second-generation Ryzen CPUs released so far.

More cynical online commentators, though, have suggested that AMD is simply having some production issues with Ryzen 2 or simply isn't confident enough of being able to maintain supplies at launch. Alternatively, it may be keeping back cores capable of clocking higher that it can release to counter Intel in the high-end desktop space, perhaps modifying pricing accordingly to remain competitive.

Before the end of June, AMD is scheduled to release Ryzen Pro mobile APUs and, in the second half of the year, it should also release its second-generation Threadripper CPUs and second-gen Ryzen Pro parts. µ