TSB customers given free money in botched systems upgrade

TSB BANK has apologised after customers were found to have been credited significant sums of money in a botched systems upgrade.

Customers of the bank, which was revived following the financial crisis, first reported online problems on Sunday, with some claiming they could even see into other people's accounts.

Some have had credits of up to £20,000 after getting back online, after a planned engineering outage over the weekend went wrong.

The bank had warned of disruption from the close of business on Friday to 6pm on Sunday, but as of this morning is still having "intermittent issues" with some customers unable to access their money.

We're planning an upgrade to our systems between 4pm Friday 20th of April until 6pm Sunday 22nd of April. We're sorry but during this time some services, like online banking, making payments or transferring money won't be possible. For details please visit https://t.co/jSmnTgJcDZ pic.twitter.com/H3JWJtgNxC — TSB (@TSB) April 19, 2018

Users have complained that they can access thousands of pounds from other people's accounts, which has been pointed out is not only a massive security breach but a huge data protection betrayal, just weeks out from the launch of GDPR.

Customers have also complained that they have been left on hold for 45+ minutes when attempting to report the problem, presumably as others try to do the same.

As of now, the bank's service status page is showing that everything is working normally at first glance, but expanding the various services show much online functionality is not working, with some listed as being fixed by "end of April" and others simply as "coming soon".

But it is the continuing lack of access to people's money that is causing the most concern and TSB suggests that this aspect is "normal".

TSB disappeared as a brand in 1995 when it was bought by Lloyds banking group, who traded under the Lloyds TSB amalgam for many years, but after Lloyds was rescued in 2009, it was forced to divest TSB back into a separate bank.

Customers complained that they were not consulted about which bank they would end up in, and since that time, many users of both banks have relied entirely on the internet as they were not in range of a branch after the group was carved up. µ