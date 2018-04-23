Microsoft: Gov data requests reached an all-time-low in 2017

Microsoft rejected 17 per cent of gov data requests in the second half of 2017

MICROSOFT RECEIVED almost 23,000 government requests for user data in the second half of 2017, the lowest amount since the firm began reporting such figures five years ago.

The firm pushed out its bi-annual transparency report last week, confirming that it received some 22,939 gov requests about 40,181 accounts or users between July and December last year.

In comparison, Google received 48,941 requests for data from governments around the world in just the first half of 2017, while Apple received 30,814 requests during the same period.

Surprisingly, Microsoft's latest numbers show that it received 2,500 fewer requests between July and December than received in the first-half of 2017, and 16,000 fewer than the all-time high of 40,000 it received in the second-half of 2015.

The majority of these latest requests, some 3,984, came from the US, while the UK, France and Germany each made more than 3,000 attempts to grab user data.

Microsoft said that it rejected 17.41 per cent of the gov requests it received in the second half of 2017, up from the 16.63 per cent it shunned in the first half of the year. While this is the highest proportion of requests that the company has rejected to date, it still means that the firm willingly plied governments with user data in 83 per cent of cases, disclosing information on 37,209 accounts.

Of these cases it did bend to, 61.35 per cent were related to non-content data, such as email address, name, state, or IP address or connection history.

3.93 per cent were for content data, which includes information such as content within emails or documents stored on firm's OneDrive cloud storage service.

Elsewhere in its transparency report, Microsoft revealed that it received 19,151,385 copyright removal in the second half of 2017 and almost all were accepted. µ