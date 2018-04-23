Amazon, Netflix and Hollywood studios are suing Set TV for alleged piracy

A DETENTE between Netflix and Amazon seems to be in place as the two streaming giants, alongside a handful of Hollywood studios, are suing Set Broadcast over alleged piracy.

Set Broadcast has Set TV, a paid-for streaming service that offers access to some 500 live TV channels and a large number of shows and movies on-demand; some of those include Netflix shows and flicks still limited to cinema showings.

Amazon, Netflix and the studios alleged that Set TV is causing a "mass infringement" of their content, and slam Set TV as a streaming service that's basically chock full of pirated content, reported GeekWire.

The lawsuit, presented to a Californian district court, argues that Set TV illicitly streams content from third-party sources and captures live TV transmissions.

"For its on-demand options, Setvnow relies on third-party sources that illicitly reproduce copyrighted works and then provide streams of popular content such as movies still exclusively in theatres and television shows," the lawsuit said.

The group of streamers and studios, which are operating under the name of the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, want the court to impose an injunction against Set TV to stop the streaming of pirated material. And then it wants $150,000 per pirated piece of work as compensation; that will probably add up to very large sum.

So basically, Set TV looks like it's about to get royally stuffed. But if you're going to run a service that's basically charging for pirated content, then your shelf-life isn't likely to be very long.

We contacted Set Broadcast to get its take on the lawsuit but have yet to hear back.

Streaming services linked to piracy often catch the ire of Amazon and Netflix, as seen with the two firms joining forces and suing TickBox TV, a streaming service that relied on Kodi, itself a tool for propagating the illicit streaming of copyright infringing content.

There's a lot of legally grey areas when it comes to some streaming services, but in the case of Set TV, we reckon the court isn't going to look at its approach with big dollops of favour. µ