Apple's five-year-old iPhone 5S might get iOS 12, WebKit code suggests

THE FIVE-YEAR-OLD iPhone 5S could receive an update to iOS 12 later this year, according to a WebKit test.

Until now, it looked unlikely that the iPhone 5S would receive Apple's next major iOS update. Last year, the iPhone 5 was the cut-off and didn't receive an update to iOS 11, all-but-confirming that, this year, the iPhone 5S would be the cut-off model, with iOS 12 likely to be made available for the iPhone 6 and later.

However, a sighting in the source code for WebKit, the browser engine used by Safari, suggests that iOS 12 is capable of running on the iPhone 5S, in testing at least. The page, spotted by MacGeneration, specifically mentions "iPhone 5S running iOS 12", suggesting that the ageing smartphone could get another year of running the latest version of iOS.

This is by no means confirmation, though, and it remains to be seen whether iOS 12 will support the iPhone 5S when it's released to the public later this year.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 12 at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. According to rumours, Apple is planning a "gentler" update for 2018, choosing to nix significant features to instead focus on improving the stability and security of its bug-ridden mobile OS.

Separate reports have claimed that iOS 12 will allow iPhone apps to run on macOS for the first time. This functionality will also be folded into Apple's macOS 10.14 update, according to the rumours, and will see some of Apple's own iPhone apps, including Home, made available on the firm's desktop OS.

However, Tim Cook appeared to debunk this speculation last week, saying in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald that the company has "no plans" to merge iOS and Android.

"One of the reasons that both of them are incredible is because we pushed them to do what they do well. And if you begin to merge the two … you begin to make trade-offs and compromises," he said.

Apple is also planning to bring its Anomoji characters to the iPad with iOS 12, according to reports, while the firm's own WWDC teaser suggests the firm will also announce some major ARKit updates. µ