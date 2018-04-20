BBC releases thousands of its sound effects as free .wav files

AUNTIE BEEB has made all its legendary sound effects albums available for free download.

The BBC Sound Effects library is legendary, originally featuring themed vinyl records containing the genuine foley recordings used in countless BBC productions.

Whether its the sound of a guillotine chopping off someone's head (made with a cabbage and an extremely sharp knife) or walking across snow (with a washing up bowl full of gravel) the BBC sound effects library has been a staple of AmDram and professional productions alike for decades.

The noises (16,016 of them!) are available for personal, educational and research purposes via a RemArc licence as high quality .WAV files, meaning they're uncompressed and full fidelity.

The licence, which is written is impressively plain English advises users that they're welcome providing that you don't use it for profit, don't pretend to be the Beeb and don't use it for evil. Reasonable enough really.

RemArc is the BBC's "reminiscence archive". It was originally designed to help people with dementia by using BBC content to trigger memories and making it available digitally for the first time.

It has gone on to have wide-ranging uses outside its original remit, and we can imagine that a new generation of podcasters, amateur performers and musicians will have a field day with a goldmine of content.

Although much of the BBC archive was trashed according to a naive policy to reuse tapes, a lot still survives, locked away in dusty cupboards at Broadcasting House, Maida Vale and beyond.

There's a general recognition that although their commercial value is limited, their usefulness is boundless and the corporation has shown several initiatives that are bringing that library out of the dark and into the internet.

It includes the addition of archive shows from TV and radio including the complete Desert Island Discs archive from BBC Radio 4 and a number of "collections" on iPlayer featuring classic documentaries.

The digital revolution has given the BBC a chance to 'open source' more and more of its assets as well as innovate with new forms of entertainment.

If you want to get some classic foley action, go for your life here.

Please note this doesn't mean we've forgiven them for cancelling Robot Wars. Hell no. µ