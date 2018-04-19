Moto G6 lineup official with 18:9 displays and dual cameras

LENOVO-OWNED Motorola has launched a trio of G6 handsets: the Moto G6, G6 Play and G6 Plus.

While Moto's G-Series smartphones are synonymous with affordability, the new G6 mobes are the firm's most-expensive yet, with the highest-spec Moto G6 Plus fetching £269. Still, the firm faces little competition in the sub-£300 market, albeit for the likes of the newly-announced Honor 10.

The Moto G6 Plus is, unsurprisingly, the largest of the trio and packs a sizeable 5.9in 18:9 Full HD+ screen, compared to the 5.7in HD+ and Full HD+ displays found on the G6 and G6 Play.

The plus-sized model is also the most powerful thanks to its Snapdragon 630 CPU, which comes backed up by either 6GB or 4GB RAM. The Moto G6 has a Snapdragon 450 CPU paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM, while the lesser-spec G6 Play features a Snapdragon 430 chip paired with 3GB RAM. All three models come with 32GB built-in storage as standard, and all come with a microSD slot.

The Moto G6 Plus offers the most advanced camera setup too and matches the Moto X with its dual 12MP & 5MP f/1.7 lenses complete with Dual Autofocus Pixel tech. The 'standard' G6 also features a dual camera system comprising of 12MP and 5MP f/1.8 lenses, while the G6 Play features a single 12MP camera on its backside.

All three of Moto's new handsets come with a baked-in fingerprint scanner (on the rear of the Play, and on the front of the G6 and G6 Plus models), a 'splash-proof' chassis, a 3.5mm headphone jack Android 8.0 Oreo and all of the usual connectivity options except for NFC.

Oddly, the lowest-spec Moto G6 Play packs the biggest battery of the three at 4,000mAh, while the G6 and G6 Plus tout 3,000 and 3,200mAh batteries.

The trio of G-Series smartphones will be available from 2 May priced at £169, £219 and £269, respectively.

Motorola also on Thursday unveiled the cheap and cheerful Moto E5 and E5 Plus, which offer 5in and 6in displays, Snapdragon 425 and 435 internals and 2,800mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively. These will be available from early June priced at £119 and £149. µ