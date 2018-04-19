Honor 10 launched in China with iPhone-style notch and AI chip

Honor 10 official in China with iPhone-style notch and AI chip

HUAWEI SUBSIDIARY Honor has unveiled its the Honor 10, the latest Android smartphone to sport an iPhone-style notch.

Unveiled in China ahead of its UK launch next month, the Honor 10 borrows the Huawei P20's eye-catching iridescent, all-glass design

Sadly, the Honor 10 also features the same display notch as its more-expensive sibling, with a cutout sitting at the top of the handset's 5.84in 1080p LCD screen. A fingerprint scanner sits underneath the display, which also boasts a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood you'll find the same AI-equipped Kirin 970 chip that powers the Huawei P20 and Mate 10 Pro, backed up by 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB built-in storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD.

Despite arriving as a cheaper alternative to Huawei's flagship phones, the Honor 10 sports a flagship-esque dual-camera setup on its rear, comprising of 16MP colour and 23MP monochrome lenses. There's also a 24MP selfie-camera on the front of the device.

Elsewhere, the glossy Honor 10 runs Android 8.1 skinned with Huawei's EMUI 8.1, a 3,400mAh battery with fast charge support, a USB-C port and, unlike most modern Android smartphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Honor 10 will go on sale in China on 27 April priced at 2599 yuan (around £290) for a model with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage, or 2999 yuan (around £335) for the 128GB variant.

Pricing and availability for the UK hasn't yet been announced, but Honor likely will reveal all at an event in London next month. INQ will be there to bring you the latest. µ