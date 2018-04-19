Pornhub has ballsed-up its supposed crackdown on 'deepfake' videos

IT DOESN'T LOOK like Pornhub has been actively erecting its ban on 'deepfakes', according to 'research' conducted by BuzzFeed News, which dug up more than 100 non-consensual videos.

At the start of the year, Pornhub said it will work to ban deepfake videos, the name given to porn videos that use easily accessible machine learning tools to create algorithms that swap the faces of known pornstars with celebrities.

The tech could turn a standard video between two pornstars into a steamy scene with big-name actors, though without any prior consent from the latter to use their likeness or face.

Not only did Pornhub see such tech as infringing upon the privacy and reputation of celebs, it also noted that deepfakes could allow for fake news and online bullying to spread. So it started banning the videos.

Only it turns out that such a declaration was premature, as BuzzFeed News found an orgy of videos by simply searching the term "deep fake" or "fake deep" in Pornhub's search bar.

The videos returned had their deepfake or faked status clearly mentioned in their titles or in the username of their uploaders. And these videos appear to have been around for a while as they had collected hundreds of thousands of views.

Some of the videos were taken down once BuzzFeed News alerted Pornhub to the dodgy grot vids, but others were still listed.

Strictly in the interests of journalism, we retired to a quiet room and on a non-work machine, we checked this for ourselves.

Sure enough, a search for "deep fake" served up videos featuring the heads of Cameron Diaz, Karen Gillen, Kaley Cuoco, Daisy Ridley, Mila Kunis and others superimposed onto pornstars working hard to earn their paychecks. It's all a bit disturbing and creepy really, particularity when there's already plenty of professional porn with high production values to tug at the attention discerning masturbators.

Related: Pornhub says it's bound and gagged by cryptocurrency tie-up with Verge

Nevertheless, deepfakes appear to be alive and f... kicking on Pornhub and BuzzFeed News noted that some have even been monetised with adverts to generate some cash for the posters riding off the back of celebrity images.

We contacted Pornhub to get its take on the deepfake situation but the company has yet to reply.

Pornhub appears to be quite a tech-savvy grot peddler with its work on an AI-powered model to automatically detect and tag pornstars in videos.

But despite this, it has been slow to react to the deepfake and similar situations, meaning we can expect these kind of videos to keep popping up in searches until the website finds the spunk to really crack down on them in a vigorous manner.. µ