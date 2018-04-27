iPhone SE 2 video leak shows off glass design and 3.5mm headphone jack

A SHADY VIDEO has allegedly shown off Apple's second-generation iPhone SE ahead of its rumoured launch next month.

The footage (below), shared on Chinese social network Weibo, shows what looks like an iPhone SE with a glass back, despite earlier rumours pointing to an iPhone X-inspired design complete with Face ID sensor and a dual camera setup on its rear.

The current iPhone SE features an aluminium build, so this latest leak adds weight to the rumours that the second-gen model will come with support for wireless charging.

Otherwise, however, the device looks almost identical to the first-gen iPhone SE with its boxy iPhone 5S-like design, 4in display and front-facing Touch ID sensor.

If the video is legit, expect the iPhone SE 2 to also retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, despite reports last week claiming that Apple would ditch the port in order to add water resistance to the handset.

It might not be too long until we found out, as Japanese blog Macotakara last week claimed the second-gen iPhone SE will make its debut next month, ahead of Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June.

According to earlier rumours, the iPhone SE 2 will also feature an A10 Fusion chipset, 2GB RAM, a 12MP rear camera and a 1,700mAh battery.

While Apple hasn't commented on the rumours, a recent filing at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database lists 11 different variants of a mystery device running iOS 11, which is widely believed to be the second-gen iPhone SE.

At the time, 9to5Mac noted that the agency has a "fantastic" track record of outing Apple products one to two months before launch. µ