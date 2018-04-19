Apple's iPhone SE 2 will likely debut at WWDC in June

APPLE COULD LAUNCH its second-gen iPhone SE handset as soon as next month, a regulatory filing has suggested.

A new filing at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database lists 11 different variants of a mystery device running iOS 11, and all signs are pointing to the iPhone SE 2.

What's more, 9to5Mac notes that the agency has a "fantastic" track record of outing Apple products one to two months before launch, suggesting that the iPhone could launch as early as May or June.

Given that Apple will be holding its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the beginning of June, we're going to put our money on the latter.

While the EEC listing fails to offer up any further details about the device, it's a safe bet that the device in question is the iPhone SE 2. It's unlikely Apple's next-gen iPhone X devices, with reports instead pointing to the launch of three new flagship handsets - a 6.1in LCD iPhone and 5.8in and 6.5in OLED iPhones - later in the year.

There's a small chance it could be a variant on the iPhone X, 9to5Mac notes, with one report having floated the idea that Apple planned to update the internals of the handset in a bid to make it cheaper to manufacture.

Still, the iPhone SE 2 is the safest bet - and given that Apple released the original iPhone SE back in March 2016, it's long overdue an update.

It'll be getting quite the update, too, if earlier rumours are anything to go by. Reports last month claimed that the second-gen iPhone SE will feature an iPhone X-inspired design complete with Face ID sensor and a dual camera setup on its rear, which would require Apple to equip the device with at least 3GB RAM.

However, these rumours also conflict with earlier speculation that claimed the "affordable" iPhone SE 2 will feature a similar design to its predecessor, complete with 4in display and accompanying Touch ID sensor.

This same report said the handset would also feature 2GB RAM, an A10 chipset, a 12MP rear camera and a 1,700mAh battery. µ