iPhone SE 2 tipped to arrive next month without a headphone jack

The iPhone SE hasn't seen an update since March 2016

THE LONG-RUMOURED iPhone SE 2 will launch next month without a headphone jack, according to a report at Macotakara.

Just a week after regulatory filings suggested a launch was imminent, the Japanese blog claims the second-gen iPhone SE will make its debut next month, ahead of Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June.

The report claims that the so-called iPhone SE 2 will feature the same 4in display, boxy design and Touch ID sensor as the original iPhone SE, despite earlier rumours pointing to an iPhone X-inspired design complete with Face ID sensor and a dual camera setup on its rear.

It will feature an upgrade under the hood though, with Apple set to equip the phone with the same A10 Fusion chipset that made its debut inside the iPhone 7.

Most notably, Macotakara has heard from a case maker source that the iPhone SE 2 won't have a headphone jack, despite having the same dimensions as its predecessor. The same source also suggests that wireless charging support could be included, but the website notes that "conclusive evidence that the back was glass was not provided".

According to earlier rumours, the iPhone SE 2 will also feature 2GB RAM, a 12MP rear camera and a 1,700mAh battery.

While Apple hasn't commented on the rumours, a recent filing at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database lists 11 different variants of a mystery device running iOS 11, which is widely believed to be the second-gen iPhone SE.

At the time, 9to5Mac noted that the agency has a "fantastic" track record of outing Apple products one to two months before launch. µ