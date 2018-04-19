Toyota is still suspicious of Android Auto due to Google's data collection

They auto be comfortable with it by now, surely?

CAR WRANGLER Toyota has decided that Android Auto isn't for them, for the foreseeable, citing security concerns.

Android Auto is supposed to be manufacturer agnostic, meaning you can sync your phone to a number of different car brand's onboard systems.

However, Toyota has repeatedly refused to bridge its system with Android. In fact, only one model of Toyota has Apple CarPlay support (the 2019 Avalon, since you ask), and though the Corolla has Amazon Alexa, its built into the Toyota software suite.

This also applies to the company's luxury brand, Lexus.

Motor1 reports that the company has previously stated that it was keen to protect the privacy of its customers and that it strongly believed that this was the right stance.

Mark DeJongh, Avalon's executive program manager added: "We're a conservative company and we wanted to make sure everything was okay."

Because software is at the heart of modern cars, manufacturers have remained reticent about handing over so much control to a tech company.

Android Auto has been accused of collecting a lot of telemetry data of questionable relevance, including throttle position, speed, coolant, oil temperature, engine revs

Motor1 points out that Apple, by contrast, just wants to know if the vehicle is moving, so if Toyota won't accept Apple's requests, it sure as heck isn't going to accept Google's.

Google says that Android collects that data to improve its navigation systems but Toyota clearly has a long memory.

The company has its own in-car infotainment system, but such proprietary solutions just don't have the same level of integration with the rest of your gadget ecosystem.

Of all the "smart" technology areas, it seems that motor vehicles represent the most tumultuous in conception, with car manufacturers battling tech companies for supremacy both of the in-car space, and the driverless onslaught.

Probably because if it's badly executed, there's a high probability it will kill us. µ