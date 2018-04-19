TaskRabbit returns after 'security incident' with apologies and explanations

BOB-A-JOB app TaskRabbit is back online today, following a security incident.

The app was taken offline after the Ikea-owned company got wind of a potential intruder to its systems earlier in the week.

A letter to customers and ‘'askers' from CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot gives us an insight into what happened and what happens next.

"While our investigation is ongoing, preliminary evidence shows that an unauthorised user gained access to our systems. As a result, certain personally identifiable information may have been compromised."

She adds: "We have an outside forensics team working diligently to determine what information may have been compromised, and will notify every affected individual."

In the meantime, the advice is to keep a close eye on your TaskRabbit account for any unusual activity or transactions.

The old chestnut is back, too. If you've used the same password on TaskRabbit on other sites, you need to change every single password, and in the future, accept that you can't remember one password without a specialist password manager.

Carefully avoiding admitting responsibility, Brown-Philpot explains what the company is doing to avoid a repeat performance. It includes improved login, evaluating data storage to avoid making anything unnecessary available, and enhancing their cyber-threat detection technology.

The company is also committed to further updates at this URL.

TaskRabbit's charm offensive doesn't go unnoticed, and thus far it seems to be coming out of this very well. Of course, the real test will be when it announces the cause and extent of the attack and any consequences for users.

But it's heart is in the right place. The letter concludes: "Our Taskers and Clients are the lifeblood of our business. We care deeply about our community and are committed to being a better neighbour. With our website and apps back online, we hope you will give us the opportunity to regain your trust."

Hopefully, sooner rather than later we'll be past all this password nonsense.

Time will tell on that one. After all - old rabbits die hard. µ