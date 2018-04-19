Microsoft calls time on OneNote for desktop as Office 2019 looms large

MICROSOFT HAS called 'end of life' on the desktop client of its note-taking ubiquitapp OneNote.

OneNote has been something of a pawn in Microsoft's mind games around its business plan, as it's one of the few apps that are part of the Office suite but not chargeable. It even comes preloaded on a lot of Windows 10 devices, whether you want it or not, surprising no-one ever and putting it on a par with a U2 album.

It was one of the first to get a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app and now it's becoming the first to be exclusively available in this form.

In that context "end of life" is a bit melodramatic, but don't shoot the messenger, that's Microsoft's take - it means its the end of new features on the desktop, but there'll be bug fixes through 2020 and security patches beyond that.

Starting with Office 2019, which is released later this year, OneNote's UWP will go front-and-centre, a logical step given that we already know that Office 2019 will only run on Windows 10.

This is where it gets slightly complicated. Although we know that Windows 7 and 8.1 users won't be able to get Office 2019, if you have Office 2016 and upgrade, your desktop version of OneNote from the 2016 edition will survive.

Like the rest of Office 2016, it will get updated for security right through to October 2025, so don't worry on that score. That will come as something of a relief, but in reality, Microsoft would have to be insane to ditch Office on earlier Windows models altogether because, at present, Windows 10 still represents only around 1 in 4 installations.

Although Microsoft is working hard to make sure that OneNote UWP is as good as OneNote desktop by the time the changes roll around, that's what they said about Skype, and that has become and unusable mess.

On that basis, a lot of people will cling to OneNote 2016 for dear life. µ