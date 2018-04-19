Intel abandons smart glasses project as it shutters New Devices Group

INTEL HAS CALLED TIME on yet another one of its divisions, this time shuttering its New Devices Group responsible for its wearables and smart glasses projects.

Despite ploughing millions of dollars into the group in order to help it break into the wearables market, Intel failed to make it a success. According to The Information, the group will be sent to the bone orchard, which will mean some 200 employees could lose their jobs or be moved inside another part of Intel.

Formed in 2013 by Intel's chief executive Brian Krzanich, the New Devices Group started with such promise. The acquisition of companies like fitness tracker firm Basis potentially paved the way for the company to start producing smartwatches, as did the firm's 2015 acquisition of Google Glass rival Recon Instruments.

Yet, despite the company's corporate purchasing, Intel didn't come out with successful wearable.

"Intel is continuously working on new technologies and experiences," an Intel spokesperson told CNBC. "Not all of these develop into a product we choose to take to market. The Superlight project is a great example where Intel developed truly differentiated, consumer augmented reality glasses.

"We are going to take a disciplined approach as we keep inventing and exploring new technologies, which will sometimes require tough choices when market dynamics don't support further investment."

"Superlight" is the internal codename for Intel's Vaunt augmented reality glasses prototype that Intel showed off earlier this year. The glasses use laser tech to project images into a wearer's eye, thereby meaning they look like a normal pair of specs rather than a nerdy, sci-fi style band.

But with the end of the New Devices Group, Vaunt is not likely to see any further development unless Intel passes it on to another firm, which is sad as the tech looked promising in paving the way for AR glasses people would actually wear.

With renewed competition from AMD in the processor market and Spectre and Meltdown to shake off, Intel is likely honing in on producing better slices of silicon rather than distracting itself with other projects and products that it's not inherently known for.

Evidence of this can be seen with its flogging off of the Wind River software division to TPG. µ