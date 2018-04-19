Qualcomm is axing 1,500 staff in a bid to save $1bn
Layoffs will affect more than four per cent of the firm's 34,000-strong workforce
US CHIPMAKER Qualcomm has begun laying off around 1,500 staffers in California in a bid meet a $1bn savings commitment made to investors.
That's according to Bloomberg, which has received word of the job cuts, which will affect more than four per cent of the firm's 34,000-strong workforce, from people 'familiar with the process'.
It's also received confirmation from Qualcomm, which admitted that both full and part-time workers would be laid off as part of cost reduction measures first announced in January.
"We first evaluated non-headcount expense reductions, but we concluded that a workforce reduction is needed to support long-term growth and success, which will ultimately benefit all our stakeholders," a Qualcomm spokesperson said, adding that "supportive severance packages" will be offered to those let go.
While the majority of the cuts will take place at the company's California headquarters, one of the sources said that some positions will be eliminated in other locations.
News of these job cuts come as Qualcomm faces pressure on its business on several fronts. While it managed to escape a hostile takeover bid by rival Broadcom, the firm remains embroiled in a legal battle with Apple.
This began with Apple hitting Qualcomm with a $1bn lawsuit over 'monopolistic practices, price gouging and extortion', and ssaw Qualcomm follow with its own legal attack on Apple for allegedly infringing on its patents, which has seen the firm attempt to get the iPhone 8 and iPhone X banned in the US.
The legal battle has not only seen Apple withhold $1bn in royalties payments, but could also see the firm stop using Qualcomm chips in its devices altogether.
More recently, Qualcomm is also facing the loss of business from Chinese phone maker ZTE after the US Department of Commerce slapped the company with a seven-year supply ban on Monday. µ
