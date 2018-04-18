US Army boffins develop AI tech that can detect faces in the dark

BOFFINS HAVE DEVELOPED a machine learning technique that's capable of producing a visible face image from a thermal image captured in the dark.



It's hoped that the development of this AI technique could lead to enhanced real-time biometrics and post-mission forensic analysis for covert night-time operations for the US army.

The US Army Research Laboratory, who is behind this development, said in a paper that the ability to perform automatic face recognition at night-time using thermal cameras is beneficial for informing a soldier that an individual is someone of interest. It could also help enhance both automatic and human-matching capabilities.

"This technology enables matching between thermal face images and existing biometric face databases/watch lists that only contain visible face imagery," said research scientist Dr. Benjamin S. Riggan, who developed the tech.

"The technology provides a way for humans to visually compare visible and thermal facial imagery through thermal-to-visible face synthesis."

He explained that in low-light conditions, there is currently insufficient light for a conventional camera to capture facial imagery for recognition without active illumination such as a flash or spotlight, which would give away the position of such surveillance cameras. However, thermal cameras that capture the heat signature naturally from living skin tissue are ideal for such conditions.

"When using thermal cameras to capture facial imagery, the main challenge is that the captured thermal image must be matched against a watch list or gallery that only contains conventional visible imagery from known persons of interest," Riggan added.



"Therefore, the problem becomes what is referred to as cross-spectrum, or heterogeneous, face recognition. In this case, facial probe imagery acquired in one modality is matched against a gallery database acquired using a different imaging modality."

Riggan said he and his colleagues will continue to extend this research under the sponsorship of the Defense Forensics and Biometrics Agency to develop a robust night-time face recognition capability for soldiers. µ