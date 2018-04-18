Microsoft, Dell, HP and others cosy up to sign cybercrime fighting accord

THE GREATER GOOD isn't normally high on tech firm agendas, but occasionally the situation changes as seen with the 34 tech companies joining forces to fight cybercrime.

The likes of Dell, Facebook, Symantec, Nokia, Microsoft, Cisco, and Telefonica have all signed the fancy-sounding Cybersecurity Tech Accord, which will see them all promise to do more to tackle cyber threats aimed at their customers across the globe.

"The devastating attacks from the past year demonstrate that cybersecurity is not just about what any single company can do but also about what we can all do together," said Microsoft president Brad Smith. "This tech sector accord will help us take a principled path towards more effective steps to work together and defend customers around the world."

The accord will see the collection of companies focus on four areas, the first being the establishment of stronger defences against cyber attacks with the idea that everyone deserves protection from hackers.

Second is the commitment to not help governments launch cyber attacks against innocent citizens and enterprises - nothing was mentioned about what constitutes an innocent or guilty party - and to protect against the tampering and exploitation of products and services throughout each development stage.

The third area revolves around building the capacity for people and businesses to tap into the companies' tech so they can better defend themselves against cyber nasties; such work may involve joint efforts on setting up new security practices and features.

And finally, the fourth is an agreement to take collective action to build upon formal and informal partnerships between industry, civil society, and security researchers in the interests of better technical collaboration, threat sharing and the reduction of the threat of malicious code being introduced into cyberspace.

While the companies may have been embracing these areas before signing the accord, it represents a more formal acknowledgment of the commitment to cybersecurity.

"The real world consequences of cyber threats have been repeatedly proven. As an industry, we must band together to fight cybercriminals and stop future attacks from causing even more damage," noted Kevin Simzer, chief operating officer, at security firm Trend Micro.

Such commitments are all well and good, but the speed at which security threats pop up, along with some questionable ethics of major companies, makes tackling cybersecurity a lot bigger issue than just having a bunch of tech firms play nice. µ