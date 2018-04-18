Crowdfunders want to buy billionaire Elon Musk a better sofa

CONCERNED CITIZENS have launched a campaign to ensure their messiah is comfortable, as the internet clubs together to buy a man with money to burn (literally - dem flamethrowers, eh?) a decent sofa.

A GoFundMe page for our favourite alien (he's from South Africa) has been launched after Musk told CBS that as part of his work to stave off "production hell" with the latest Tesla 3, he has been sleeping in the office, but the sofa in there is so uncomfortable, he's often on the floor.

The Model 3 was already proving a problem production-wise, and when one of Tesla's older vehicles was involved in a fatal crash leading to a voluntary recall, it not only augmented the concerns for the Model 3, but led to a downgrading of Tesla's credit status.

With everything riding on the Model 3's success and delays to customers with money down, any other billionaire would have people spitting bricks at him.

But somehow, cuddly, loveable, mind-controlling Elon has managed to garner pity to the point that people are actually raising money for him.

"Buy Elon Musk A Couch" is currently standing at $5,021 of its original $1,000 target, which means he can have the best couch that SCS can sell him. He won't even need the buy-now-pay-February offer.

The Go Fund Me proclaims: "Elon Musk is transforming our world to run on sustainable energy and use sustainable forms of transportation. Lately, he's been sleeping at the Fremont factory in an effort to improve Model 3 production.



"As a community, we cannot let this stand. Let's band together to buy Elon a new couch to sleep on!"

Organisers have promised to donate the money to charity if Musk declines the offer of a new sofa.

Are we the only ones who find this whole thing weird? If this was any other entrepreneur, people would be baying for his blood, and yet, with Elon Musk, people are queuing up to throw even more money at him. How does he do it? Does he perhaps have… powers? µ

In the meantime, here's somewhere to look for his sofa: