Opera is shuttering its standalone VPN on 30 April

BROWSER MAKER Opera has confirmed that it is killing off its VPN for iOS and Android at the end of the month.

Don't worry, this isn't the VPN within Opera, but rather the separate app that offered a simple, free ancillary app that offered a limited but effective anonymity offering.

It was based on another VPN called Surfeasy, and that's where Opera is suggesting you redirect your VPN love.

If you've chosen the paid tier Opera VPN Gold service which was only available on iOS, you'll be offered a free year of SurfEasy Ultra.

Opera's offering was effectively a rebranding of SurfEasy Ultra anyway, but cost $30 a year, rather than $12 a month.

Although SurfEasy Ultra is pretty good and most importantly, doesn't keep logs, there are better options out there, such as NordVPN which has been advertising aggressively in the wake of issues such as the Telegram block in Russia and the perennial favourite, the Chinese ‘Great Firewall'.

In fact, it's worth mentioning that in our experience, the Opera VPN has been one of the best for visitors to China looking to access home content, and given that Opera is now in Chinese hands, we'd speculate that there may not be a coincidence.

Opera is offering anyone who wants it an 80 per cent discount on SurfEasy Total VPN - there's a link in the Opera VPN app. It's not the top tier service, but at a dollar a month, we'd live with it.

All we would say is that the demise of Opera VPN is not an invitation to find another free VPN. The fact is, you get what you pay for in most cases, and the vast majority of free VPNs will probably work, but will most likely not give you the anonymity you crave and will probably keep logs of IP addresses.

A new breed of VPN is emerging with companies like Amplifi Teleport and Homing Systems AlwaysHome offering the ability to "tunnel" into your own home network, thus completely avoiding proxy servers and letting you get complete access to your entire tech empire as if you were in the same room. µ