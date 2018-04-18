Pornhub says it's bound and gagged by cryptocurrency tie-up with Verge

GOOD NEWS for those who like their dinkle manipulation to be that extra bit more secure as Pornhub has announced it has elected Verge as its first cryptocurrency for buying your way to hairy palms.

Although there is still some suspicion about crypto for payments, largely centred around its wildly fluctuating value, there's no question that "discretion assured" will be a price worth paying.

Verge (no not that one) was originally called Dogecoindark, and as the name suggests is a splinter of the original Dogecoin. Wow.

Using Tor bolsters the anonymity further means there's a lot less chance of your ‘unconventional desires' being tied to you. Unless being tied is what you're into, we won't judge. Though we might snicker quietly in the corner and make knob jokes.

Now we're snickering because we said 'knob'.

It's thought that with so much clandestine plank bashing going on in secret, and most people keen to keep it on the down-low, this could be a massive boost for crypto usage.

We're still waiting to see if John McAfee's prediction of $1m Bitcoin by 2020 will come to pass. Because he's promised to eat his own penis if so. And if that comes to pass, what use a Pornhub subscription anyway?

Corey Price, head of oral at Pornhub enthuses: "Not only is this an exciting announcement for us and the adult entertainment industry, it's exciting for the crypto space. History has proven that the adult entertainment industry plays a critical role in adoption for innovative technology.

"We saw that with VHS, Beta Max, credit card payment icons and, most recently, VR goggles. We expect to see widespread adoption of crypto and blockchain in short order."

Verge founder Justin Sunerok added: "Pornhub is a global organization with nearly a hundred million daily users. This partnership represents an enormous market with a global reach that will compete with fiat currencies. It's huge for Verge and we're extremely excited to finally be able to announce it.

Pornhub has apparently created a viral ad featuring a grandfather and grandson talking about paying for porn and we just can't even.

So on that note, we'll leave you to complete your transaction and make your deposit. Anonymously, of course. µ