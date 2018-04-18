ZTE's US ban could cost the company its Android license

THINGS ARE GOING FROM BAD to worse for ZTE, with reports claiming its seven-year US supply ban could cost the Chinese company its Android license.

A Reuters report, citing an anonymous source, says that the US Department of Commerce's blacklisting of the company means ZTE might no longer be able to use Google's mobile OS in its devices.

Alphabet and ZTE were discussing the ban, the report claims, but no decision has been made as of yet.

While such a move unlikely would have too much of an effort on Google, it would be yet another devastating blow to ZTE, which shipped 46.4 million smartphones last year, according to data from IHS Markit, placing it seventh among Android-based manufacturers.

The US Department of Commerce slapped ZTE with a seven-year supply ban on Monday, which means the likes of Qualcomm and Dolby can no longer flog components to the Chinese phone maker.

According to reports, US manufacturers provide up to a third of the components used in ZTE's network equipment and smartphones.

The ban comes after ZTE violated an agreement that was reached after it was caught illegally shipping US technology to Iran and North Korea. As part of the agreement, ZTE said it would dismiss four members of senior staff to discipline 35 more.

However, last month, the company admitted it had not taken action against the 35 additional members of staff.

"Instead of reprimanding ZTE staff and senior management, ZTE rewarded them. This egregious behaviour cannot be ignored," said Wilbur Ross, the US secretary of commerce.

This US ban was announced just hours after the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned UK telecoms firms against using equipment from ZTE due to "national security" concerns.

Ian Levy, technical director at the NCSC, wrote to UK telcos, ZTE and Ofcom warning that "the use of ZTE equipment or services within existing telecommunications infrastructure would present risk to UK national security that could not be mitigated effectively or practicably," adding that it would be "impossible" to manage the risks posed if ZTE equipment was deployed at scale

Following the action by UK and US govs, ZTE halted trading of its shares in Hong Kong and Shenzhen on Tuesday.

On its website, the company said: "ZTE is aware of the denial order activated by the United States Department of Commerce. At present, the company is assessing the full range of potential implications that this event has on the company and is communicating with relevant parties proactively in order to respond accordingly." µ