Google launches Chrome 66 with features to encourage it to STFU

GOOGLE HAS released the latest version of the world's favourite web browser.

Chrome 66 adds a few new treats that we've seen languishing in the beta channel but now get their primetime debut.

Firstly, there are some new security features. Security certificates from Symantec are now untrusted by default. This relates back to the companies failure to adopt Digicert, the standard agreed for authentication, and users will now get warned that there be dragons on the site they want to view.

As a means to bring some order to the chaos of password management, you now get the option to export all your saved credentials to a .csv file. We wouldn't recommend keeping it hanging around in this form, but it might help you if you are migrating between computers, or if you want to do a security audit.

There's some more work on keeping Spectre at bay too. Site Isolation means that all websites run in their own process, with a silo to prevent data moving between sites under the hood.

This, of course, sounds great, but the alarm bells are ringing slightly in that the number of processes used by Chrome is already higher than most other browsers and the jury will be out on how this affects performance.

With I/O less than a month away, this is the version that'll be used in demos and the one that Google's Illuminati will have to answer to delegates over.

Autoplay of media windows is the big change. Although muting individual tabs has been possible since Chrome 64, this is a big move towards stopping annoying content playing in the first place.

The new rules state that video will now only be allowed to autoplay if it is muted by default or doesn't have audio in the first place.

Overrides to this include if the window has been previously interacted by the user during that browsing session, if the site is added to the home screen of your Android device and if engagement is already high on that site according to an algorithm called the "Media Engagement Index".

As usual, the rollout will be across Mac, Windows and Linux as well as Android and iOS. Actual user experience may vary slightly across platforms, but the rub is that you should get a silent update with your next reboot - or you can force one in settings.

The next big change comes in Chrome 68 in June/July - that's when Chrome will start getting pernickety about unencrypted pages. µ