Galaxy S10 release date, price and specs: FCC filing confirms WiFi 6, Snapdragon 855

WE'RE NOW JUST WEEKS AWAY from the launch of the Galaxy S10 lineup, which looks likely to be Samsung's most interesting smartphone offering yet.

According to online murmurs, Samsung's 10th-anniversary smartphone lineup will comprise of the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e. The higher-spec models, rumours suggest, could be the first to adopt Samsung's Infinity-O display, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple-camera, while the so-called 'budget' model will offer buyers an affordable option for the first time.

We've rounded up everything we know about Samsung's incoming Galaxy S10 lineup so far, and will update this article as we hear more.

Release date

Samsung has announced an Unpacked event for 20 February (below), where it's expected to showcase the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10 Lite.

Following its unveiling, the Galaxy S10 will reportedly be available to pre-order immediately, before it goes on sale on 8 March.

Price

According to a report at Gizmodo, the so-called 'budget' Galaxy S10 will offer 128GB storage and retail for £699, the regular S10 will offer 128GB or 512GB storage for £799 and £999, respectively, and the S10 Plus will offer 128GB, 512GB and 1TB variants priced at £899, £1,099 and an eye-watering £1,399.

Latest news

5/2/19: The Galaxy S10 could be one of the first devices to support WiFi 6, according to FCC filings spotted by Droid-Life. This all-but-confirms that Samsung's smartphone trio will make use fo WiFi 6-ready Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor, and should mean the S10, S10+ and S10e will offer support for faster, more efficient WiFi connectivity. However, you'll need a WiFi 6 router to take advantage of this.

4/2/19: With just two week's to go until from the official launch of the Galaxy S10, a major leak has revealed the lineup's full specs and pricing details.

The leak, which comes courtesy of Twitter user @ishanagarwal24 and MySmartPrice, claims the S10 lineup will comprise of the Galaxy S10, S10e and S10+, the latter of which could pack a hefty 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. This configuration will cost you though, with its price-tag pinned at €1,499.

According to the leak, the S10 will be made available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 512GB configurations, priced at €899 and €1149 respectively. The S10e, long referred to as the S10 lite, will pack 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and carry a €749 price-tag, according to the leak.

The line-ups colour options are also outed; the S10e will be available in yellow, black, green and white (with a blue version launching "later"), the S10 and S10+ in black, green, white and blue. The pricey 12GB + 1TB variant will reportedly be offered in 'Ceramic Black' and 'Ceramic White' variants.

1/2/19: An official-looking render of the Galaxy S10+ has left little to the imagination, confirming the handset's elongated punch-hole cutout and triple-lens rear camera setup. The image (below), via 91Mobiles's "reliable source", also shows no sign of a physical fingerprint sensor, yet more concrete evidence that the handset will adopt an in-display sensor.

31/1/19: The 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 won't be ready to ship at launch, Korean website The Investor reports.

A supplier told the firm that mass production of the Galaxy S10 began on 25 January, but this only includes 4G models, rather than those running on 5G networks. Instead, the report claims, production of the 5G Galaxy S10 variant will begin "later during the first half of 2019".

The report also that all S10 models will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor - debunking earlier speculation that the cheaper 'S10 Lite' would feature a side-mounted sensor.

"All three S10 smartphones will house a fingerprint sensor beneath the screen allowing users to identify themselves in a more convenient manner than before," the source said.

Elsewhere, the report backs up earlier rumours that the S10 lineup will feature triple-lens cameras, pre-installed screen protectors and up to 1TB storage.

29/1/19: Samsung has long been accused of copying Apple, but now it looks like it's turning its attention to Huawei with plans to equip the Galaxy S10 with reverse wireless charging. Backing up an earlier prediction from serial leaker Evan Blass, TechTastic reports that all four S10 models will offer the feature, dubbed 'Powershare', which will allow users to charge other gadgets through direct back-to-back contact with the smartphone.

23/1/19: Italian website Android Tutto has revealed pricing details for Samsung's incoming Galaxy S10 lineup. According to the website, the lowest-spec model - the Galaxy S10E - will retail for €779 (£680), and will come in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The regular S10 will fetch €929 (£810) for the 6GB/128GB model, and €1179 (£1,030) for the 8GB/512GB variant. And the same storage configurations for the S10+ will cost €1049 (£920) and €1299 (£1135) respectively.

Samsung's highest-spec S10 model - the S10 Plus with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage - will reportedly cost an eye-watering €1599 (£1,400).

This matches up, almost perfectly, with an earlier leak from Gizmodo UK, which claimed the S10E would cost £699, the S10 from £799 to £990, and the S10+ from £899 to a wallet-busting £1,399.

22/1/19: With just weeks to go until Samsung's official unveiling, the Galaxy S10 lineup has leaked in full. Serial tipster Evan Blass posted an image of the smartphone trio (below), which he claims will be officially known as the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10E - the latter likely a reference to Samsung's long-rumoured 'Lite' mode.

The official-looking image, which shows off cases from accessory maker Speck, appear to confirm the handsets' 'Infinity-O' displays, with the S10 and S10E sporting a single punch hole, and the S10 Plus a larger, elongated cutout to house its dual front-facing cameras.

21/1/19: We've already seen the Snapdragon-powered S10+ crop up on Geekbench (below), and now Samsung's UK-bound Exynos-powered Galaxy S10 has made an appearance.

The handset in question is running Samsung's homegrown Exynos 9820 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, and it's a similar story to before. While it outstrips the Snapdragon 855 variant with a score 4382 compared with a score of 3413 both fall short of the single-core performance of the A12 Bionic-powered iPhone XS line, which racks up a score of 4797.

When it comes to multi-core performance, the Galaxy S10 scored 9,570, lagging behind Huawei's Kirin-powered Mate 20 series.

17/1/19: We're still more than a month away from Samsung's Unpacked event, but the leaky Galaxy S10+ has already been pictured in the wild. The image (below), shared on Reddit, confirms that this S10 model will feature a dual selfie camera, which will be tucked into an elongated punch-hole on the upper right corner of the display.

The poster of the spy shot, which was allegedly taken on the bus from/to the Samsung's Suwon campus, claims the pre-production device also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and a smaller footprint than the similarly-sized Galaxy Note 9.

6/1/19: The Galaxy S10+ has made a premature appearance on Geekbench ahead of its unveiling on 20 February. The handset, which features the model number SM-G975U, will pair a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM, according to the listing, contradicting earlier rumours that the smartphone could ship with as much as 10GB or 12GB RAM. Or, it could be that only the lowest-spec, base model was given an early testing.

The alleged Galaxy S10 Plus earned itself a single-core score of 3,413 - falling slightly short of Samsung's own Samsung's Exynos 9810, and a multi-core score of 10,256 which trumps Huawei's Kirin 980 CPU. However, the handset tested was likely a unit with non-final testing, so we wouldn't read too much into these numbers just yet.

15/1/19: The Galaxy S10 X will be Samsung's first 5G smartphone, according to ET News. As well as support for 5G connectivity, the report claims the 10th-anniversary handset will pack a 6.7in Super AMOLED screen, six cameras, 1TB of internal storage and a mammoth 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 X's "secret weapon" will be its a "life pattern" mode, according to ET News, an AI management system to automate various functions.

The Galaxy S10 X will reportedly make its debut in Korea on 29 March and could fetch as much as £1,299. It's unclear whether this model will be released in the UK.

14/1/19: The latest Galaxy S10 leak comes courtesy of, er, Samsung, who accidentally shared images (below) of the Galaxy S10 in an article about its new One UI. Spotted by Reddit user qgtx, the article - which has since been updated - originally showed a phone with a punch-hole camera in the top right corner, a feature set to debut on the incoming Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

10/1/19: Samsung has disrupted CES to announce an Unpacked launch event for 20 February, where it's widely expected to unveil the Galaxy S10. The firm will skip MWC and instead be holding events in both London and San Francisco, and while it's keeping tight-lipped on what we can expect, but promises to show off "devices that will "usher in new Galaxy experiences based on 10 years of innovations."

9/1/19: UK mobile operator EE has confirmed that it'll soon start offering the Galaxy S10, opening pre-registration for the smartphone that's expected to be announced at MWC next month. On its website, the company teases: "Big news! The new Samsung Galaxy is about to change your world. We can't say much more at the moment, but it's safe to say you can start getting excited."

7/1/19: Samsung confirmed that it's first 5G smartphone will be coming in the first half of 2019 during its CES press conference on Monday, likely a nod to the heavily-rumoured 5G variant of the Galaxy S10. No further details were revealed, but US carrier Sprint also confirmed that it'll be offering a 5G-enabled Samsung device later this year.

4/1/19: The Galaxy S10 will follow the Huawei Mate 20 Pro in offering reverse wireless charging support. So says notorious tipster Even Blass, who tweeted that Samsung's incoming flagship will allow users "to wirelessly charge other compatible devices like handsets and watches" by placing them on the handset's chassis.

Blass also shared an image of the Galaxy S10 (above), and while the blurry image doesn't show us much, it confirms the handset's bezel-free front with Infinity-O display.

3/1/19: Samsung's Galaxy S10+ might give the Note 9 a run for its money in terms of screen size, according to a new video shared by Ice Universe.

The video shows an alleged S10+, Note 9 and Oppo Find X being squeezed into a case designed for Samsung's incoming flagship. While the Note 9 is significantly too large, the S10+ is expected to offer the same 6.4in screen surrounded by smaller bezels. The Find X fits into the case snuggly, suggesting the dimensions of the S10+ will be similar to those of the 6.2in S9+.

The video doesn't tell us much else we don't already know about Samsung's 2019 flagship, bur does appear to confirm that it will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

2/1/19: The so-called Galaxy S10 Lite has been shown off in a high-quality render, courtesy of tipster Ice Universe (below).

The leak confirms that the handset, which is expected to be the cheapest in the S10 lineup, will sport a near bezel-free display, complete with a small cutout for the front-facing camera, making use of Samsung's 'Infinity-O' display. The image also reveals that the S10 Lite's volume rockers are situated on the left edge of the device and the USB Type-C port sits on the bottom edge, alongside the speaker grille and the 3.5mm audio jack.

21/12/18: UK retailer Mobile Fun has started flogging cases for Samsung's Galaxy S10 lineup, which it claims will comprise of the S10 Lite, S10 Plus and S10 Edge, with the firm set to revive the 'Edge' monitor which it hasn't used since the Galaxy S8.

The retailer also claims that all S10 handsets will ship with a screen protector installed as standard, and says the handsets will be available in a number of colours, including Berry Pink, Yellow and Green.

19/12/18: The Galaxy S10 might have just suffered its first in-the-wild leak, after allegedly being sighted on a South Korean subway. The device was spotted by Twitter user inss0317 and first reported by WCCFtech, which asserts that the leaked image (below) shows off the S10 with its barely-there top and bottom bezels and its in-screen camera located in the top right corner.

17/12/18: UK retailer MobileFun has prematurely showcased its range of Galaxy S10 accessories, adding weight to rumours that the flagship could offer a triple-lens camera setup. The cases (below), made by Olixar, show that the S10 will look somewhat similar to its Note 9 sibling with its bulky dimensions and horizontal camera array. However, they also appear to show an additional camera lens, adding credibility to recent leaks that pointed to standard/wide/tele camera setup for the Galaxy S10.

14/12/18: The latest Android Pie beta has added weight to rumours that the Galaxy S10 will boast an 'ultra-wide' camera. As reported by SamMobile, the beta includes a toggle switch in the camera settings that will see ultra-wide images are saved without distortion. However, the report notes that this lens correction feature may just be for the A7 (2018) and A9 (2018), and Samsung has yet to comment.

12/12/18: Gizmodo, citing a source at a "major tech retailer", has revealed Samsung's Galaxy S10 launch plans.

Three models - the regular S10, a Plus model and a cheaper 'flat'' model - will launch ahead of next year's Mobile World Congress at an Unpacked event on 20 February, according to the report. The phone will be available for preorder from that date, and will then be released on 8 March.

Gizmodo also has the skinny know how much the device will cost; the so-called 'budget' model will offer 12GB storage and retail for £699, the regular S10 will offer 128GB or 512GB storage for £799 and £999, respectively, and the S10 Plus will offer 128GB, 512GB and 1TB variants priced at £899, £1,099 and an eye-watering £1,399.

There's not much info on the rumoured 5G variant, but Gizmodo notes that 5G services won't be available on the S10 at launch, with its source claiming that they won't arrive until "late Q2 at the earliest."

10/12/18: An alleged prototype of the Galaxy S10 Plus has surfaced offline, suggesting that it could adopt a corner notch. Posted by SlashLeaks (below), the image suggests that rather than an Honor View 20-esque cutout, the flagship could adopt a chunky notch in the top right corner to house what looks like a dual camera setup.

Evleaks doesn't agree, however, as he posted images over the weekend that depict three Galaxy S10 models with centrally-placed 'punch-hole' cutouts.

5/12/18: A mega-leak courtesy of 91Mobiles and OnLeaks has given us a full rundown of the Galaxy S10 Plus. Leaked renders of the flagship show off the handset's near bezel-less screen, quad camera setup and Samsung's front-facing camera cutout, which looks set to house two front-facing cameras to facilitate the firm's improved face recognition technology.

91Mobiles also ‘confirms' that the S10 Plus will pack a 6.4-inch dual-curved edge AMOLED display, an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner similar to that seen on the OnePlus 6T, and a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside its USB-C port. The handset will measure in at 157.5 x 75.0 x 7.8mm, according to the leak, but will bulk-out to 9mm thanks to its protruding rear camera setup.



3/12/18: At least one variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 could pack a whopping 12GB RAM.

That's according to a report from Hong Kong's GF Securities, which claims that Samsung's incoming flagship will be the first to pack 12GB RAM; more than the 10GB RAM set to be stuffed inside the McLaren edition OnePlus 6T.

The same report claims that Samsung will increase internal storage to 1TB; the kind of spec you'll usually find on a high-end laptop.

GF Securities doesn't tell us much else we don't already know but notes that the Galaxy S10 will be available in white, black, yellow and green versions, some of which will be Huawei-a-like gradients.

30/11/18: The Galaxy S10+ has been spotted on AnTuTu, packing Samsung's newly-announced Exynos 9820 processor.

Shown-off earlier this month, Samsung's next-gen Exynos SoC is its first to come with a neural processing engine (NPU) onboard, which means AI-centric tasks can be carried out on the chip itself. The firm also boasted that the processor will offer a 20 per cent boost in single-core performance compared to its predecessor, and a 40 per cent improvement in power efficiency.

At the time, Samsung didn't say when we'd first be seeing its Exyos 9820 in the wild, but a new benchmark result from AnTuTu suggests it'll be making its debut inside the Galaxy S10.

The benchmark, shared by Ice Universe (below), is allegedly for the Exynos-powered version of the Galaxy S10+ kitted-out with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage. The device scored a respectable 325,076 on the benchmarking platform, trumping the Huawei P20 Pro's score of 273,295 but failing to match the iPhone XS, which tops AnTuTu's rankings with a score of 352,405.

The Galaxy S10+ will likely also launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chip in certain markets, and this variant could topple Apple's flagship. A device running the next-gen flagship SoC has been spotted on AnTuTu with a score of 362,292.

23/11/18: The Galaxy S10 could eliminate bezels completely and won't adopt an iPhone-style notch, if a leaked screen protector is to be believed.

The screen protector was leaked in a video shared by Ice Universe (below), and if legit, shows that the bezels on Samsung's Galaxy S10 will be almost non-existent.

It won't adopt a screen cutout like the majority of new Android flagships, and despite recent rumours that the S10 would be among the first to feature a 'punch hole' selfie camera - adopting Samsung's recently-teased 'Infinity O' display technology - there's no sign of the camera hole in this latest leak.

21/11/18: Samsung is prepping a variant of the Galaxy S10 with 5G support and six cameras, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper, citing "people familiar with the matter", reports that Samsung is planning to launch four variants of the Galaxy S10, including a 6.7in model - codenamed Beyond X - that will support 5G and pack six cameras; two in the front and four around the back.

Adding weight to rumours of an MWC unveiling, the WSJ notes that Samsung will unveil this model in mid-February, but notes that its release will depend on the availability of 5G networks. It's unclear if the model handset will make it to Blighty, though; the report notes that Samsung is in talks with AT&T, T-Mobile and South Korean networks.

The other three Galaxy S10 models won't be quite so ridiculously-specced, as the WSJ reports that they'll offer screens between 5in and 5.4in, and will offer between three and five cameras. However, the handsets might add a reverse wireless charging feature that would allow the handsets to wirelessly juice other devices, similar to Huawei's Mate 20 Pro.

The WSJ also has some info on Samsung's barely-teased foldable 'Galaxy F' smartphone, which it claims could launch as the 'Galaxy Flex'.

13/11/18: The incoming Samsung Galaxy S10 will feature both a selfie camera and fingerprint scanner embedded into its display.

At least that's according to notorious tipster Evan Blass, who tweeted on Tuesday (below) that the Galaxy S10 will be the first to feature a 'punch hole' selfie camera - adopting Samsung's recently-teased 'Infinity O' display technology.

Instead of the controversial notch, this display will include a small hole in the top-left corner that houses the front-facing camera.

Few preliminary Galaxy S10 details:



- "Punch hole" style selfie cam cutout (sounds like Infinity-O display).

- Ultrasonic, in-display FPS

- Three rear cameras (standard/wide/tele)

If Blass' latest predictions are on the money, the Galaxy S10 will also be the first Samsung flagship to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. This will be an ultrasonic sensor, like that found on the OnePlus 6T and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Elsewhere, the tweet adds weight to earlier rumours that the S10 will feature a triple-camera setup on its rear and Samsung's new 'One' UI served on top of Android Pie.

Samsung's Galaxy S10 lineup, - which will reportedly include standard, plus-sized and budget models - is expected to make its debut at MWC next year, with a 5G model to follow in March.

27/10/18: Samsung will launch three Galaxy S10 models next year, according to a report at Bloomberg.

Backing up earlier predictions by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg's sources tell it that the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus will pack curved OLED screen with "almost no bezel" and an embedded fingerprint sensor. There won't be a notch, the report claims, with the front camera visible and tucked under the screen.

Around the back, the S10 models will pack a Huawei-rivalling triple camera setup, and on the bottom, there won't be a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung is also plotting a "cheaper" variant of the S10, according to Bloomberg's sources, which won't boast the curved 'edge' screen that has been a hallmark of Samsung's phones since the Galaxy Note Edge in 2014. However, it might come with an in-display fingerprint sensor "depending on costs", the sources add.

And backing up recent rumours out of Korea, the report claims that the Galaxy S10 will be Samsung's first 5G-capable smartphone. The firm is reportedly in talks with Verizon to launch a 5G version of the Galaxy S10 to the US, although it's unclear the model will be offered here in Blighty.

The Bloomberg report also spills the beans on Samsung's long-rumoured foldable smartphone, codenamed 'Winner'. Despite speculation that the device could launch at Samsung's Developer Conference next month, the firm is reportedly still deciding whether the device will fold out vertically or horizontally.

The device, tipped to arrive as the Galaxy X, won't feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner due to "technical difficulties|, but will offer users' an extra 4in display that can be used when the phone is closed.

Samsung, naturally, didn't remark on the rumours, instead saying in a statement: "We're continually evolving our smartphone portfolio to provide our customers with new and exciting innovations and experiences. At this time, we don't have anything to share about future devices. Please stay tuned."

12/10/18: The Galaxy S10 could be the last Samsung flagship to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

So says ET News, which reports that while the Galaxy S10 will likely keep the port, Samsung is planning to remove the headphone jack on either the Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy S11. Instead, the company will rely on a combination of the phone's USC Type-C port and a bundled headphone dongle, according to the report.

ET News doesn't say why Samsung would want to get rid of the headphone jack but speculates that, like other manufacturers, the company simply wants to save space for other parts.

3/10/18: A new report has detailed the triple camera setup that Samsung will shove onto the Galaxy S10.

As per the report, seen by SamMobile, the Galaxy S10 will feature the same 12MP f1.5/2.4 variable aperture lens as the Galaxy S10, alongside a "super wide-angle" 16MP f/1.9 lens with a 123-degree field of view and a 13MP f2.4 aperture sensor.

The report notes that the wide angle lens won't feature optical image stabilization and autofocus.

This triple-camera setup looks set to feature on the highest-spec Galaxy S10 model, according to SamMobile. An "affordable" model will feature a single camera lens, while the standard Galaxy S10 will reportedly boast a dual camera setup.

24/8/18: A slip-up by Samsung has hinted that it'll be launching four different versions of the Galaxy S10.

According to XML files hidden inside the firm's Android 9.0 update, spotted XDA-Developers, the four devices are codenamed 'beyond 0', 'beyond 1', 'beyond 2', and 'beyond 2 5G'.

This adds weight to recent rumours that Samsung is planning to launch a 5G variant of the S10. According to online murmurs, this model will pack near-identical specs to the Galaxy S10 Plus (or 'beyond 2') but will feature additional sensors to facilitate 5G comms.

While the leak doesn't tell us much else about the devices, XDA notes that all four handsets will likely launch with next-gen silicon from Samsung or Qualcomm (the Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 8150), while the 5G model likely will pack either Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 or Samsung's own Exynos 5100 modem.

17/9/18: The Galaxy S10 could pack a 19:9 aspect ratio display, according to leaked benchmarks.

The HTML5test benchmarking tool published results of an SM-G405F running Android 9.0 Pie. While it's unconfirmed that this model number related to the Galaxy S10, SamMobile reports that the benchmark lists a resolution of 412 x 869 pixels, higher than the 412 x 846-pixel resolution listed for the Galaxy S9, suggesting the mysterious device will join Samsung's flagship S-Series lineup.

While the listing doesn't tell us much else, these figures do suggest that the Galaxy S10 could pack a taller, 19:9 display, as opposed to the 18:5.9 aspect ratio on the Galaxy S9. This is backed up by recent rumours that the flagship will boast noticeably reduced bezels compared to its predecessor.

These leaked benchmarks come hot on the heels of DJ Koh, CEO of Samsung's mobile biz, confirming that design changes to the Galaxy S10 will be "very significant".

Speaking to Chinese media, Koh suggested that the firm's 10th-anniversary smartphone will be more than an incremental update - as the S9 was to the S8 - adding the S10 would be offered in "amazing" new colours.

10/9/18: The Galaxy S10 will reportedly be Samsung's "most expensive" smartphone yet, thanks to its added 5G tech.

So says Korean website The Bell, which reports that Samsung will release a 5G version of the Galaxy S10 that could make the iPhone XS look cheap. The report notes that the model, which will feature the same specs as the S10 Plus, will require "four to five more antennas" than current 4G handsets, before concluding that "price of the series can be the most expensive."

Besides its added 5G modules and high-end price-tag, The Bell reports that the S10 model will feature a 6.44in display and will be - along with the S10 Plus - the first S-series smartphone to arrive equipped with a dual camera on the front and a triple camera on the rear.

The S10 lineup, set to be revealed at next year's CES, could be released "before and after March 5, when domestic mobile operators start 5G service", the report notes.

28/8/18: Samsung will equip all three Galaxy S10 models with an in-display fingerprint sensor, according to a report at The Investor.

While earlier reports had suggested that the 'entry-level' S10 model would miss out on the scanner, it's now being reported that all three models will feature the in-screen tech.

According to The Investor, the two high-end models will reportedly have an ultrasonic display-based fingerprint sensor, while the entry-level model will get an optical fingerprint sensor.

"The two high-end Galaxy S models will come fitted with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner while the other one will house an optical fingerprint sensor beneath the screen," an official from the display industry told the website.

The ultrasonic sensor, which likely will be supplied by Qualcomm, will create 3D mapped fingerprint to scan a users' digits, making it more accurate than traditional scanners. It's not affected by grease, sweat or light, according to the report.

The optical sensor, which will be 'three times cheaper' than the ultrasonic alternative, works like a digital camera, capturing a two-dimensional image of a fingerprint. It's not as accurate as the scanner set to debut on the two high-end S10 models, and will struggle to scan fingers if they're dirty, too wet or too dry, or if external lights get in the way.

25/7/18: Samsung is reportedly designing its own GPU that will sport an "entirely new design" and could make its debut in the Galaxy S10.

The news, first broken by Graphic Speak and later corroborated by reliable tipster Ice Universe (below), claims that Samsung is developing an in-house GPU that delivers "leading performance/watt" in simulations.

The GPU will sport an all-new architecture that could make it work in everything smartphones to supercomputers, according to an analyst briefed on the work.

"This is really a big deal — it's the first new GPU design in 10 years," said Jon Peddie, principal of Jon Peddie Research.

The Samsung GPU could "put it on par with Apple," Peddie added. "This design is so good, they could deploy it in every platform — it's a function of their ambition. If I owned it, it would be in everything including cockpits and supercomputers."

The GPU, developed by Samsung newbie Dr. Chien-Ping Lu, a graphics veteran who previously worked at Nvidia and MediaTek, is expected to first appear in a Samsung Exynos smartphone processor - a sign that it could crop up in the firm's 10th anniversary Galaxy S10.

The company has not decided whether it will license the technology, according to the report.

20/7/18: The Samsung Galaxy S10 will have significantly smaller bezels than its S9 predecessor, according to the latest rumours.

While the Galaxy S9 was pretty much a carbon copy of the Galaxy S8 before it, despite rumours that it would boast significantly smaller bezels, it looks like Samsung has been saving these big upgrades for its 10th anniversary Galaxy S release.

According to Twitter tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S10's screen to body ratio will be "greatly improved" compared to the S9. There's no word on specifics, but it's likely the Samsung will eliminate the bottom bezel on the device to achieve a screen to body ratio of around 90 per cent.

Currently, the Galaxy S9 has a screen-to-body ratio of around 84 per cent.

In a follow-up tweet, Ice Universe also suggests that the S10 will offer improvements in the battery department, saying: "If you use the more sophisticated packaging technology SLP, then the battery is definitely bigger than the S9, and the Samsung president said that he is working hard to solve the charging speed problem."

18/7/17: Qualcomm has shown off an early prototype of its ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that's expected to debut on the Galaxy S10.

According to Twitter tipster Ice Universe, Samsung will be among the first to work with Qualcomm's in-display fingerprint scanning technology. He quotes Samsung CEO Dj Koh as saying that the S10 won't adopt an optical fingerprinting solution because "optical fingerprinting can cause a bad user experience."

Qualcomm's ultrasonic tech, tested by CNET, "uses sound waves to generate a map of your fingerprint, with the wave of pressure bouncing off the contours of your skin."

The technology, which could spell the end of the physical home button, also offers a number of advantages over optical scanners, the report notes. It can scan a finger if it's wet, has a lag time of just 250 milliseconds, boasts a one per cent rejection rate and is measures in at just 0.15mm, so it won't result in chunky smartphones.

Qualcomm has confirmed that the tech will start showing up in smartphones next spring.

17/7/18: Apple guru Ming-Chi Kuo has turned his attention for Samsung and is predicting that the Galaxy S10 will come in three sizes.

In a report seen by Business Insider, Kuo says he expects the Galaxy S10 to be made available in 5.8in, 6.1in and 6.4in models - almost identical to the sizes that Kuo expects Apple's 2018 iPhones to come in.

Adding weight to recent rumours, Kuo expects the larger two S10 models to include in-display fingerprint sensors, and the smaller model to include a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Kuo adds that Samsung will "aggressively" promote the on-screen fingerprint scanning - likely because it's a feature Apple's not planning to include on its incoming iPhones.

Kuo predicts Samsung could ship 40 million Galaxy S10 phones next year, mostly the two larger models - no doubt the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. Samsung could also ship 14 million to 16 million Galaxy Note 10 phones next year, according to the report.

10/7/18: Samsung's Galaxy S10 Plus will arrive kitted out with five (five!) cameras, The Bell reports.

Samsung is reportedly planning three Galaxy S10 models for 2019, with earlier rumours claiming the highest-spec Galaxy S10 Plus will include a P20 Pro-rivalling triple-lens rear camera setup, much like Apple's incoming iPhone X Plus.

Korean website The Bell is now reporting that the S9 Plus successor will also feature a dual-camera setup on its front, likely to enable face-scanning tech similar to Apple's Face ID. Earlier rumours claimed Samsung's easily-fooled iris scanner will be replaced by a 3D-sensing camera on next year's S10 lineup.

The report also has some more information on the S10 Plus' rumoured triple-lens setup, which will allegedly comprise a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a new 16MP, 120-degree ultra wide-angle lens.

The standard Galaxy S10 (codenamed 'Beyond 1') and entry-level ('Beyond 0') models aren't expected to offer such high-end camera credentials, though. The S10 will offer the same tri-camera setup on the back but only one on the front, according to the report, while 'Beyond 0' will reportedly come with a standard two cameras - one on the front and one on the back.

9/7/18: Samsung is planning a 'budget' version of Galaxy S10 that won't feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, according to The Bell.

Adding weight to earlier rumours (below), the Korean website reports that Samsung is developing three variants of the Galaxy S10, codenamed 'Beyond 0', 'Beyond 1' and 'Beyond 2'.

The Bell states that while the latter two will be high-end devices that will feature screen-embedded fingerprint sensors, Beyond 0 will the first "entry-level" device in Samsung's S series lineup.

This model won't feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, according to the report, and will instead feature a side-mounted sensor similar to that seen on Moto Z3 Play and past Sony devices. If legit, this will be the first time that Samsung adopts such positioning for a fingerprint sensor, with The Bell noting that it's likely to be located along on the right edge of the user's thumb.

The decision to exclude an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Beyond 0 variant has been reportedly made, unsurprisingly, to cut costs.

The Fingerprint on Display (FOD) tech on the S10 series, set to be supplied by chipmaker Qualcomm, costs $15 per module, according to the report - seven times more expensive than the $2 module currently found on Samsung's flagship phones.

26/6/18: Samsung might be planning to release three new Galaxy S10 devices next year, according to Korean website ET News.

The report, which cites "multiple industry officials participating in the development of the next Galaxy S series", claims that Samsung is planning to follow in the footsteps of Apple, which will also allegedly launch three new devices later this year.

The first device, codenamed 'Beyond 0', will reportedly feature a 5.8in screen and a single-lens camera setup, much like the current Galaxy S9. This will be joined by the ‘Beyond 1', which will also feature a 5.8in screen but will sport an upgraded dual camera setup.

The 'Beyond 2', ET News claims, will pack a larger 6.2in screen, and likely will arrive as the Galaxy S10 Plus. It'll also sport a triple-lens camera similar to that seen on the Huawei P20 Pro if the report is to be believed.

ET News doesn't have much else to say about the trio of incoming S10 models, but notes that Samsung is not yet ready to launch its first foldable smartphone - the Galaxy X - and is "rushing to develop it". According to recent rumours, it'll arrive at next year's MWC, with the S10 set to launch a month earlier at CES.

25/6/18: Samsung's Galaxy S10 will reportedly ditch the iris scanner in favour of an Apple-style 'Face ID' sensor.

So says a report from South Korean website The Bell, which has heard from unnamed sources that the Galaxy S10 will adopt a 3D-sensing camera on its front that will replace the current, easily-fooled iris scanner.

This won't be the only form of authentication on the device, as the report claims Samsung will also equip the S10 with an in-display fingerprint sensor. This, The Bell claims, is being developed by Qualcomm, Synaptics and the Taiwanese Institute of Technology, although the report notes that Samsung might "revise its strategy" should the tech not be ready in time for the smartphone's rumoured January launch.

The report doesn't give much else away, but does note that - like the firm's previous releases - there will be two variants: the 58in Galaxy S10 and 6.3in Galaxy S10 Plus.

21/6/18: An alleged prototype of the Samsung Galaxy S10 shows that the flagship could adopt an iPhone X-schooling all-screen design.

An image of the prototype was posted to Twitter by notorious tipster Ice Universe (below). While he doesn't specifically mention the Galaxy S10, his use of the word 'beyond' - believed to be the codename for Samsung's upcoming flagship - all but gives it away.

The hands-on picture shows that, if legit, the Galaxy S10 could adopt a full-screen design similar to that seen on the Oppo Find X - which would give it a 93 per cent-ish screen-to-body ratio, up from the 83.6 per cent ratio found on the Galaxy S8 and S9.

Like the Oppo Find X, there's no sign of a front-facing camera - or indeed any sensors - on the front of the device, suggesting that Samsung could be next in line to adopt a pop-up front-facing camera rather than an iPhone X-style notch. Earlier this month, we heard that Samsung might avoid adopting an display cutout by equipping the S10 with futuristic, sound-emitting display tech.

Before you get your hopes up, though we find it hard to believe that the so-called ‘prototype' shows gives a legitimate picture of the Samsung's 2018 flagship given that the launch of the flagship is at least six months away.

According to recent rumours (below), the Galaxy S10 is likely to make its first official appearance at next year's CES in Las Vegas.

14/6/18: Samsung will avoid sticking a notch on next year's Galaxy S10 by adopting to futuristic, sound-emitting display tech, says ETNews.

The Korean publication report that Samsung, along with LG, is gearing up to debut 'sound-emitting displays' on its smartphones starting next year, having previously shown off prototypes of the technology at the SID expo last month.

This display tech will allow sound through to be emitted through a phone's screen, removing the need for a front-facing earpiece and, in turn, an iPhone X-style display cutout. This means that Samsung, if it was to adopt a pop-up selfie camera like the recently-announced Vivo Nex, could push the screen on the S10 all the way to the top edge of the device.

16/5/18: Samsung is reportedly planning to equip next year's Galaxy S10 with a ridiculously-sharp display that'll blow the iPhone X out of the water.

According to Twitter tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S10's screen resolution is going to exceed 600ppi - trumping the iPhone X's 458ppi and the Galaxy S9's 570ppi screen.

Rumored that the screen resolution of the Galaxy S10 will exceed 600PPI — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 14, 2018

It remains to be seen the display will match the eye-popping brightness of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, though, which packs a 5.8in 3840x2160 4K screen with a pixel density of 760ppi.

As well as a souped-up screen resolution, the Galaxy S10 is also expected to feature a screen to body ratio of 93 per cent - improving on the Galaxy S9's 83.6 per cent ratio.

Further, it's looking, it's looking increasingly likely that the Galaxy S10 will the first Samsung's phone to feature an in-screen fingerprint reader after Ice Universe tweeted that the ultrasonic tech won't make it to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

"It is almost certain that Note9 has no FOD [Fingerprint-reader On Display]", read the tweet.

4/5/18: Rumours claim Samsung will launch its Galaxy S10 flagship in January 2018, with plans to launch its long-awaited foldable smartphone at MWC in February.

Korean newspaper The Bell, naturally, reports that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is likely to see an official unveiling at CES in January, with the "procurement of parts" to begin in October.

While this isn't the first time we've heard that Samsung might launch its next flagship smartphone ahead of schedule, this rumour has a bit more meat. The Bell claims that the S10's launch has been pushed forward to make room for its long-rumoured foldable 'Galaxy X' smartphone.

Samsung has reportedly asked suppliers to start supplying component for the smartphone this November, with plans to unveil the handset at MWC.

The so-called Galaxy X will feature a"fold-in structure", The Bell notes, comprising three 3.5in OLED panels. The front of the product will reportedly be equipped with two 3.5in panels to create a 7in screen, with an additional 3.5in display on the rear.

3/5/18: Samsung's Galaxy S10 is codenamed "Beyond" and will be the first to feature a screen-embedded fingerprint sensor, according to Korean news outlet The Bell.

Citing the "parts industry" as its source, the website claims that Samsung's 'Beyond' codename is fitting for the firm's 10th-anniversary flagship, with the firm aiming to "go beyond" what it has already achieved in the smartphone market.

To do that, the Galaxy S10 will be the first Samsung smartphone to be kitted out with Fingerprint on Display (FOD) tech, according to the report, which notes that the firm has attempted to introduce the feature since the Galaxy S8 but failed due to "technical difficulties".

Samsung will manage to embed a fingerprint sensor into the Galaxy S10's AMOLED screen, The Bell claims, although it's unclear who will be providing the firm with the futuristic tech.

It is not currently known if the Galaxy S10 will also feature iPhone X-a-like 3D sensing technology on the front.

"Unlike FOD, partners in the 3D sensing module are not detecting mass-production movements," one electronics industry official said.

18/4/18: The Galaxy S9 may be just weeks-old, but Samsung has reportedly finalised the design of next year's Galaxy S10.

So says Korean website The Bell, which claims that Samsung's 10th-anniversary Galaxy S series phones will arrive early next year equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3D sensing camera, similar to that found on the iPhone X.

The handset's under-screen fingerprint sensor, the report claims, is currently being developed by Qualcomm and Synaptics in the US, and Aegis Tech in Taiwan. The Galaxy S10 and S10+ will likely be the first Samsung smartphones to come equipped with the tech, with recent reports noting that, despite earlier rumours, the Galaxy Note 9 is unlikely to carry the feature.

The Galaxy S10's rumoured 3D-sensing module is being developed by camera firms Mantis Vision and Woodgate, The Bell notes. Further details about this feature remain vague, but it likely will offer iPhone X-style face-unlock functionality, improving on Samsung's current, and somewhat lacklustre iris-scanning solution.

Elsewhere, the Korean report debunks speculation that the Galaxy S10 will feature the foldable AMOLED screen that we've heard so much about, and instead claims that Samsung will stick to same curved Infinity displays found on this year's S9 and S9+.

The screens are allegedly getting bigger, though, with the S10 and S10 Plus tipped to feature 5.8in and 6.3in panels, respectively, 0.03in and 0.08in larger than their predecessors.

That's all The Bell has to give, but an earlier report claimed that - somewhat unsurprisingly - the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will be powered by Samsung's as-yet-unannounced Exynos 9820 SoC, that's expected to debut inside the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung's Exynos variants are typically released in Europe, with Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 855 processor set to power its US-bound version.

Samsung, naturally, hasn't commented on the rumours. µ