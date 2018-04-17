Google bungs a Raspberry Pi Zero WH into its AIY Vision and Voice kits

OH LOOK, Google is doing some more stuff with artificial intelligence (AI), who'd have thunk it.

This time the search giant is knocking out updated AI DIY kits that include all the bits for creating your own killer robot smart systems powered by the Raspberry Pi Zero WH computer.

Google's previous 'Artificial Intelligence Yourself' or 'AIY' (AI and DIY squished together, geddit?) kits had given smart tech tinkerers some help to create devices built around computer vision and voice recognition. However, they didn't come with the required Raspberry Pi, camera, SD card or power supply to get the kit up and running.

Realising this was probably a pain in the posterior for wannabe AI developers, Google has decided to release AIY Voice and AIY Vision kits with a Raspberry Pi Zero WH board thrown in and for, the latter, a Raspberry Pi Camera v2.

These more complete kits should allow tech tinkerers to get cracking a lot faster. And Google wants to make homebrew AI development easier still with a companion Android app that guides people through the AIY kit set up and getting started with AI.

As such the kits should have more of an appeal to younger wannabe programmers and STEM students, as well as smart tech and DIY enthusiasts.

The Voice and Vision kits will make their debut this month in the US, priced at $50 and $90, respectively. There's no word on a UK release date or price, but we suspect the kits will make it across the Atlantic, especially as Google has its DeepMind AI division in London.

Given there are concerns over the ethical development of AIs, one might raise an eyebrow at Google pushing out AI kits to anyone. An AI enthusiast might set up a smart camera one day only to get a tasted for clever tech and end up creating an army of killer robots; we may be letting our imagination run riot here, but then we aren't the only ones. µ