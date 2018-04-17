AMD's Ryzen 2 processors have been overclocked beyond 5GHz

AMD'S RYZEN 2 processors are set to be proper powerhouses as the Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 5 2600X chips have been overclocked beyond a preposterously nippy 5.8GHz.

The chipmaker didn't achieve these superfast speeds, rather it was the efforts of a PC enthusiast going by the name of 'TSAIK', according to TechPowerUp.

Out of the box, the upcoming second-generation Ryzen 7 has been clocked at 4.3GHz, with that top speed only being delivered on one of the processor's cores.

But through the use of liquid-nitrogen cooling, increasing the voltage to the processor to 1.76V and making use of an MSI X470 Gaming M7 AC motherboard, the overclocking enthusiast was able to get the 2700X hitting speeds of up to 5.884GHz.

TSAIK manages to get the Ryzen 5 2600X up to a slightly slower speed of 5.882GHz, which was no mean feat either, particularly as the processor tops out at 4.2GHz out of the box.

The overclocking feat is also notable due to the fact that all cores on the processors were running at the time, something that doesn't happen when the chips are boosting themselves at factory settings.

TSAIK's overclocking is hardly the most practical approach to squeezing more out of a CPU, though, unless you happen to have a tank of liquid-nitrogen spare, the adequate tools to handle it, and the cojones to risk some brand new computer hardware.

Overclocking has seen chips pushed to clockspeeds well beyond their own boosting facilities, but TSAIK's electronic meddling shows there's a lot of potential in the Ryzen 2 processors to deliver some properly impressive power if users are willing to get their hands digitally dirty.

That being said, such high clockspeeds can become a bit moot for many apps and games, especially as many still struggle to get the most out of multicore chips, let alone make use of a whole load of extra CPU GHz.

But then, overclocking itself is more of a hobby pursuit and something PC fans often do for bragging rights, rather than turn a flagging PC into a gaming beast. Nevertheless, it still shows that there's potential for consumer chips to hit 6GHz in the near future and unlock more power for developers to harness if they can figure out how to do so. µ