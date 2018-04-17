Russia asks Apple and Google to yank Telegram from app stores

RUSSIA'S STATE TELECOMMUNICATIONS REGULATOR has asked Apple and Google to yank Telegram from their respective app stores.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, started blocking access to Telegram on Monday after a court last week ruled that access to the encrypted messaging services should be restricted "immediately" after the app's owners refused to hand over message transcripts to Russian state security.

Roskomnadzor confirmed to Reuters that, as part of its crackdown on, it's asked Apple and Google to remove Telegram from their regional app stores. Neither firm has yet to comment, so it's as yet unclear whether they will bow to Russia's demands.

Seperately, the telecoms watchdog on Monday banned today more than 1.8 million IP addresses belonging to Amazon and Google's cloud infrastructure after Telegram shifted some of its operations to AWS and Google Cloud servers over the weekend.

By doing so, Telegram was able to skirt the initial ban and provide service to Russian users over the weekend.

However, as reported by Bleeping Computer, this sweeping IP ban has blocked many legitimate web services, with users taking to Twitter to complain that a number of online games, mobile apps, and cryptocurrency services have since gone dark.

Despite Russia's hard-line crackdown on Telegram, some users are still finding a way around the ban by using a VPN.

However, Alexander Zharov, head of Roskomnadzor, told state news agency Interfax (translated) that VPN services are also on its watch-list and will be blocked if they allow users to connect to banned services. µ