Microsoft explains (a bit) why we don't have the Windows 10 Spring Update yet

MICROSOFT HAS given a bit more insight into why we haven't yet seen the long-awaited Spring Update for Windows 10.

The twice-yearly update was expected on 10 April and although Microsoft hasn't officially named it yet, it's generally being referred to as the "Windows 10 Spring Creators Update".

In a blog post, Dona Sarkar, boss of the Windows Insider Program, announced on Tuesday that the firm has developed a fix for the 'blocking bug' which prevented the rollout of the update earlier this month.

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17134 (RS4) is being pushed to Fast Ring users today. It has no new features but simply corrects the problems in Build 17133 - which should have been the version that we saw being released as stable.

Explaining the issue for the first time, Sarkar explains: "As Build 17133 progressed through the rings, we discovered some reliability issues we wanted to fix. In certain cases, these reliability issues could have led to a higher percentage of (BSOD) on PCs for example."

Sorry - did we say explain? Well, it's sort of an explanation, in a 'don't worry about it' way, quite common in Microsoft circles.

Sarker goes on to praise her merry band of Insiders, citing them as the main reason that this problem came to light in time.

She signs off: "No downtime for Hustle-As-A-Service". A "hustle" is another word for a con, and so perhaps Ms Sarker could have chosen a different word in relation to a product which has caused so much frustration for its end users.

The new build will now be tested in the Fast Ring, then probably in the Slow Ring before a date is set for release. In other words, no date yet. But then we don't have a name for it either, so this really isn't time to hold our collective breath seemingly.

If you really can't wait any longer, join the Insider Program and get the latest update today. But we'll tell you exactly what Microsoft does - don't put it on your main computer, it may well bork.