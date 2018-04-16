Honor's 7A and 7C offer iPhone X-style Face ID tech called, er, Face ID

BUDGET SMARTPHONE MAKER Honor on Monday launched the Honor 7A and 7C, cheap Android handsets that offer iPhone X-style 'Face ID' tech.

In fact, Honor's take on Face ID - which it's decided to call, er, Face ID - is supposedly faster than Apple's version, with Honor claiming its tech can detect your face and get you to the homescreen in less than a second.

This feature won't be available at launch, though, and will arrive as a software update in May. Until then, you can use the handsets' baked-in fingerprint sensor.

Thankfully, Face ID is all the Honor 7A and 7C borrow from Apple's flagship, and unlike the majority of new Android smartphones, there's no notch in sight. Rather, the phones feature 5.7in and 6in 1440x720 FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The higher-spec Honor 7C, which is available from today priced at £170, packs a dual-lens rear camera featuring 13MP and 2MP lenses for creating Bokeh-style shots, alongside an 8MP front-facing camera.

Elsewhere, the 7C is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. There's 32GB internal storage expandable via microSD, Google's Android Oreo OS skinned in EMUI 8.0, dual Bluetooth support and, unlike Apple's iPhone X, there's also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Thr Honor 7A, which will be available to pick up for £140 next month via both Honor and Three, features a single-lens 13MP main camera, a Snapdragon 430 chip backed up by 2GB RAM, 16GB built-in storage and the same 3,000mAh battery as its more expensive sibling.

At the other end of the spectrum, Sony on Monday unveiled the Xperia XZ2 Premium. Improving on the original XZ2, unveiled just two months ago at MWC, the 'Premium' model packs a higher-resolution 4K display, dual 19MP and 12MP cameras and a beefier 3,540mAh battery. µ