Apple's leaked memo warns leakers to stop leaking leaks

WE'RE NOT ones to tattle. But it seems that Apple has a tattling problem and it's manifesting in an email about tattling.

Let's put it another way, a leaker within the Apple business has leaked a memo warning people to stop leaking things or they might lose their jobs and gain a reputation as a leaking son-of-a-gun.

In a memo to employees obtained by Bloomberg that had been published on the supposedly internal-only employee blog, the innovating-Windows-hating company warned that it had 'caught 29 leakers' in 2017 of which 12 were arrested.

"These people not only lose their jobs, they can face extreme difficulty finding employment elsewhere," it warns.

Amongst the leaks were details about the iPhone X and Apple Watch that were hidden inside software, and the internal announcement about iPhone feature delays that was later plastered all over the tech press.

"We want the chance to tell our customers why the product is great, and not have that done poorly by someone else," it warns.

Of course, audiences love the rumours, and we love being a part of that process, so we don't necessarily agree with these sentiments, especially as they come from a leak about a leak, which is just so precious we could melt (with laughter).

The tech companies tell us that rumours reduce sales of the finished product and give intelligence to rivals in a cut-throat market.

From our direct experience over the past 20ish years, rumours about much-anticipated handsets are some of the most popular and engaged with articles we write, and a fair few of them come with record sales in tow, so we're not convinced that it's all bad.

In fact, a lot of rumours are started by the companies themselves. We suspect that at least one upcoming handset we can think of has been massively hyped by the company itself dropping tidbits.

And no, we're not going to tell you which One. Plus we suspect Apple has done it too, on more than one occasion. µ