Sega confirms Mega Drive Mini retro console remake

RETRO REMAKES are en vogue, as seen with the recent reboots of Blade Runner, Star Wars, and Nintendo's early consoles; now Sega wants in on the action with the Mega Drive Mini.

Tapping into the vein of nostalgia that comes with old games, the Mega Drive Mini will be released in conjunction with the original console's 30th anniversary.

There's precious little information doing the rounds on what games the dinky take on the Mega Drive will contain, but we'd hazard a guess and say Sonic will be present, alongside other Mega Drive classics like Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and racing game Micro Machines.

The Mega drive Mini will be the first official retro do-over console from Sega; other takes on the Mega Drive have been made before under a Sega license, such as AtGames' Sega Genesis console, which came with 80 built-in games and could even take classic cartridges, though it was not met with a glowing reception.

There are plenty of Mega drive emulators out in the wild as well, including some which allow old Sega games to run on the Raspberry Pi. But an official Mega Drive reboot could see a package of well-selected games nearly squeezed into a pint-sized console that can easily work with modern TVs.

We can expect to see a device that's pretty much Sega's take on Nintendo's NES and SNES Classic mini consoles which were snapped up like hotcakes on a cold day.

Speaking of Nintendo, Sega also announced that at least 15 classic games, such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Phantasy Star will be available for the Nintendo Switch; it looks like there are no vestiges of the one-time fierce rivalry between the two gaming companies when Sega was still making hardware.

There's no word on the exact release date or cost of the Mega Drive Mini, but we reckon it'll make its debut in the second half of 2018 and will be priced under £100. µ