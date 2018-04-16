Third-party Apple Watch faces could arrive in watchOS 5.0

DEVELOPERS MIGHT SOON be able to create their own watchfaces for the Apple Watch.

So says 9to5Mac, which spotted a reference in the latest watchOS 4.3.1 beta which suggests that Apple could soon finally allow for third-party watchfaces. A log message states "this is where the 3rd party face config bundle generation would happen", all-but-confirming the decidedly un-Apple move.

The website speculates that the opening-up of watchfaces to devs could arrive as soon as watchOS 5.0, which likely will be shown off at Apple's WWDC in June. Apple, naturally, has yet to respond to the rumours.

Elsewhere in the code, 9to5Mac has spotted a warning that WatchKit apps need to be updated to improve reliability for future versions of watchOS, no doubt a sign that support for original watchOS 1 applications will be dropped in the firm's next major OS update.

This is no bad thing, though. The first Apple Watch apps were painfully slow and relied on a nearby iPhone in order to work. The Apple Watch 3, however, comes with support for an LTE connection, which means that apps - presuming they have been updated - no longer need to rely on a tethered iPhone connection to function.

What's more, as spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple stopped accepting updates for watchOS 1 applications last week.

First-generation watchOS apps aren't the only apps that Apple is planning to kill off as the company last week confirmed that the end is nigh for 32-bit macOS apps.

While Apple warned macOS users and developers last summer that 32-bit apps would be disabled in a post-High Sierra update and subsequently stopped accepting new 32-bit apps this year, the firm has added a new pop-up warning to High Sierra version 10.13.4.

It is triggered when a user launches a 32-bit app, warning them that end-of-days is coming and giving more information about what to do. µ